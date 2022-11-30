Maitland police issue Purple Alert for missing man with intellectual disability
Police in Maitland issued a Purple Alert on Wednesday after reports of a missing man.
Officers said Viresh Chouhan, 24, was last seen leaving his home on foot around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said family told them Chouhan has an intellectual disability and has not been seen since leaving home.
Police said Chouhan was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a pink/peach shirt underneath, white shorts and white shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Maitland Police Department at 407-539-6262.
