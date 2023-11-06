Maize police officer hurt in shooting, one other victim reported, dispatcher says

A Maize police officer was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon near the Menard’s in northwest Wichita.

The shooting, in the 3600 block of North Maize Road, happened following a suspicious-character call reported at 1:43 p.m., a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

The supervisor said two people were hurt, including one police officer from Maize. One of the victims had critical injuries and the other had serious injuries, the supervisor said, citing initial reports. It wasn’t immediately clear what condition the officer was in or what exactly transpired before the shooting.

Wichita police in a post on X, formerly Twitter, asked people to avoid the area “due to an ongoing police incident” but said there “is no active danger to the public.”

A spokeswoman for the Maize School District, Lori Buselt, said schools on its south campus were placed on a “modified lockdown” after the shooting, meaning students and teachers were being kept indoors and no one was allowed to enter or leave the buildings — although they were “not believed to be in danger.”

The lockdown included Maize South High School, Maize South Middle School, Maize South Intermediate School, Maize South Elementary School, and the Maize Early Childhood Center. It was later lifted “following guidance from law enforcement that there is no imminent danger,” according to emails sent to parents.