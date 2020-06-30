Majestic Kitchen & Bath Creations Founders Sell To CEO & Leadership Team

Management Buy-Out Preserves 30-year Legacy and Vision for Future Growth

Revenue Increases 100%, Driven by Strategic Focus on Quality, Certainty and Acquisitions

RALEIGH, N.C., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngsville-based Majestic Kitchen & Bath Creations Inc. today announced that it has been sold to its CEO and his team. The June 11 transaction completes a business transformation initiative envisioned in 2017 by the founders and its then new CEO Scott Byers to evolve the 30-year old company from a family-run entrepreneurial business into an independently managed corporation. Byers, a highly respected business transformation executive, and his leadership team have doubled Majestic's revenue and geographic reach across the Carolinas and its coastline in the last three years.

The transaction is the result of a planned strategy to preserve a 30-year legacy and ensure uninterrupted continuance of the company's guiding vision -- to be the most professional trade partner in the Carolinas.

"Today's announcement marks another proud milestone in Majestic's impressive 30-year history," said Scott Byers, President & CEO, Majestic Kitchen & Bath Creations Inc. "Going forward, we will invest in our people, training, technology, equipment, and processes so that our clients receive the value they expect from a professional trade partner and industry leader like Majestic."

Majestic's leadership team is composed of Byers, Dan Wascher as Chief Financial Officer, Frank Muraca as Chief Operating Officer, and Josh Smyth as Vice President of Sales. To assure fiduciary oversight and independent decision-making, Majestic has created a board of directors composed of company executives and several independent outside investors.

Continued overall positive performance in the housing construction sector and remodeling segments have contributed to Majestic's ongoing growth. Deemed essential by the state of North Carolina, Majestic's operations have gone uninterrupted during COVID-19 and are being supported by its Ready Work Program that promotes employee safety in adherence to CDC-recommended guidance measures.

In the coming months, Majestic will introduce several new client-focused initiatives to optimize certainty and quality and ensure that all client interactions with Majestic are excellent at every touch point.

Since 2017, Majestic has pursued an organic and acquired growth strategy. Year-over-year double-digit organic growth has been consecutive, and Majestic has acquired and successfully integrated four complementary operations in Greensboro, Wilmington and Charlotte. Those operations have broadened its product portfolio, provided production redundancy to meet increased product demand, and expanded its customer base throughout the Carolinas and its coastline. Majestic has 246 employees, a 30% increase since 2017.

Through seven facilities across the Carolinas, Majestic's showrooms, production and distribution operations, and service centers serve the metropolitan North Carolina regions of the Triangle, Charlotte, Triad, Wilmington area, and Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Greenville, South Carolina.

ABOUT MAJESTIC KITCHEN & BATH CREATIONS

Majestic Kitchen & Bath Creations Inc. manufactures and offers among the widest selection of granite, cultured marble, quartz, solid surface, stone and glass products, door hardware, locksets, storefront glass, shower enclosures, mirrors, closet shelving and kitchen and bath accessories across the Carolinas. Supported by a team of 246 professionals, Majestic specializes in creating unique and distinctive countertops, sinks, bathtubs and showers. Its 25+ years of experience is backed by an MIA accreditation and Artisan Group membership; the industry marks for delivering quality and value. From consultation and design to manufacturing and installation, clients and contractors throughout the Carolinas trust Majestic's highly skilled teams as their professional trade partner. Visit www.gomajestic.com .

Contact: Alfred Leach

Leach Advisors

alfred.leach@leachadvisors.com

(203) 722-0923

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/majestic-kitchen--bath-creations-founders-sell-to-ceo--leadership-team-301085899.html

SOURCE Majestic Kitchen and Bath Creations