Major 5.6 magnitude earthquake shakes up parts of Colombia, no reported damage or injuries
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck in Colombia on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Media organizations shared pictures and videos of the disaster, revealing that the temblor struck approximately 5 km southeast of Cartago city which is 6 hours west of Bogota.
The natural disaster were not confined to Cartago alone. Pereira, a city of nearly 467,000 people, also felt the impact of the quake.
Colombian authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the extent of damage the earthquake has caused.
Second Colombia earthquake in recent months
This is the second earthquake to hit Colombia in recent months.
On Aug. 17, 2023 a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Colombia's capital of Bogota sending multiple aftershocks through other surrounding cities.
According to the media outlet Al Jazeera, one woman died after jumping from the 10th floor of a building in a panic.
No major damage was reported.
