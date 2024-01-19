Major 5.6 magnitude earthquake shakes up parts of Colombia, no reported damage or injuries

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck in Colombia on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Media organizations shared pictures and videos of the disaster, revealing that the temblor struck approximately 5 km southeast of Cartago city which is 6 hours west of Bogota.

#BREAKING #Colombia Look at the aftermath of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Colombia. pic.twitter.com/0Hlfrk8dXP — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) January 19, 2024

The natural disaster were not confined to Cartago alone. Pereira, a city of nearly 467,000 people, also felt the impact of the quake.

Colombian authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the extent of damage the earthquake has caused.

Second Colombia earthquake in recent months

People remain on the streets after an eartquake in Bogota, on August 17, 2023. A strong earthquake shook Bogota midday on Thursday, causing a brief wind of panic in the streets of the Colombian capital, AFP noted. The quake was of a magnitude of 6.1 and took place at 12:04 p.m. local time, according to a bulletin from the Colombian geological service published on the X network (formerly Twitter). Buildings shook, sirens went off and thousands of people, some in panic, immediately came out of the buildings to rush into the streets. (Photo by Juan Pablo Pino / AFP) (Photo by JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images)

This is the second earthquake to hit Colombia in recent months.

On Aug. 17, 2023 a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Colombia's capital of Bogota sending multiple aftershocks through other surrounding cities.

According to the media outlet Al Jazeera, one woman died after jumping from the 10th floor of a building in a panic.

No major damage was reported.

