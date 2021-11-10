Major’s actions ‘justified’ in shooting after Hillsborough deputy was hit

BRANDON — The actions of a Hillsborough County sheriff’s major were justified in a shooting that left a barricaded man and a sheriff’s deputy injured, a State Attorney’s Office review has concluded.

No charges will be filed against Maj. Sankar Montoute, 38, who shot 48-year-old James Allen Jackson with a rifle after Jackson refused to drop a revolver during the Sept. 24 standoff, according to a news release Tuesday.

Jackson had fired at deputies who responded to the scene, striking Deputy Adriel Gonzalez, 33, in his ballistic vest, the State Attorney’s Office said. Gonzalez was treated at Tampa General Hospital.

Montoute “reasonably believed he was in fear of imminent death or great bodily harm” when he used deadly force,” the State Attorney’s Office said.

The State Attorney’s gave this account of the shooting:

Jackson attacked a relative inside his home at 1504 Taylor Road N and deputies were called. Jackson fired at them through his locked bedroom door and one bullet struck Gonzalez, the office said.

The Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT and negotiation teams were called to the scene. Efforts to get Jackson to surrender, including the use of chemical agents, were unsuccessful.

The SWAT team eventually was sent in to make an arrest and found Jackson barricaded in the laundry room. After a robot was deployed to open the door, Jackson appeared in the doorway with a revolver in hand.

Deputies, including Montoute, ordered him to drop his weapon. Montoute can be heard on body camera video shouting at Jackson, “Hands, hands, hands, show me your hands!”

Jackson moved toward the deputies and Montoute opened fire with his rifle from about 15 feet away. Jackson, struck by two bullets, fell backward into the laundry room.

Deputies again ordered Jackson to leave the revolver behind and he complied, walking backward toward deputies. He was then taken into custody and brought outside, where he received first aid before he was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Gonzalez and other deputies received new ballistic vests during a ceremony Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson faces charges including five counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and two counts of battery on a victim over 65. He remained in custody without bail Wednesday morning at the Hillsborough County Jail.

Montoute, who has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2012, had no prior use of force incidents on his record, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In its review, the State Attorney’s Office looked at footage from deputies’ body cameras and from the robot. All videos were “consistent with the statements and evidence obtained during the investigation,” the office said.