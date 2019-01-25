Major Airports Face Staffing Shortages and Delays Amid Government Shutdown

From Popular Mechanics

Three major airports on the East Coast, New Jersey's Newark International, New York City's LaGuardia Airport and Philadelphia International Airport are experiencing critical staffing shortages that are affecting incoming and outbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

On Friday morning, both CNBC and Bloomberg Deputy White House Editor Mike Dorning tweeted that LaGuardia, one of two major airports serving New York City, was halting incoming flights at the FAA's order, although neither the airport or the FAA has confirmed the news or provided comment.

BREAKING: *FAA HALTS FLIGHTS INTO N.Y.'S LAGUARDIA ON AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL STAFF SHORTAGE - Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) January 25, 2019

All three airports are reporting average delays of around 41 minutes as of Friday morning, and all three are citing "staffing shortages" as the main issue hampering timely departures.

The staffing shortages come as the government has been shutdown for over a month, with 800,000 federal workers receiving their second paycheck for $0 on Friday since the freeze went into effect.

This story will be updated.

