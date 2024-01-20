Major airports to miss deadline to end liquid searches

Britain’s biggest airports are set to miss targets to upgrade scanners that would put an end to the 100ml rule.

The Government told airports to make the switch to the more powerful machines, which use X-ray technology to scan liquids and electronics inside hand luggage. The new scanners mean the 100ml bottle restriction can rise to two litres, and passengers no longer need to remove these items for pre-flight checks.

But London Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted airports are set to miss the June deadline, and may only partially implement the new equipment on time.

It means passengers will still be forced to stick to 100ml liquids, and separate bottles and electronics before going through security, in case they end up in a queue for an older scanner.

Rory Boland, of consumer group Which?, said an incomplete transition “could create a lot of confusion for travellers about what the rules are for liquids and removing electronics at different UK airports, leading to more delays.”

He added: “Over the past few years, certain airports have struggled with delays and keeping up with demand at peak holiday times.”

Security queues can last more than an hour in Britain’s worst-performing airports, according to a November survey by Which?.

The Government postponed its original 2022 deadline for scanner updates due to the pandemic, instead giving airports until mid-2024 to make the changes.

New scanners would give security staff more detailed images of luggage contents, the DfT said in a statement.

A spokesman added: “We are in regular contact with airports as they move towards the June 2024 deadline for upgrading their screening equipment and processes

“For security reasons we don’t talk in detail about aviation security measures.”

Birmingham Airport boss Nick Barton expects to meet the June deadline despite the significant logistical challenges - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

In December, Birmingham Airport chief executive Nick Barton described existing scanners as being “like a large domestic washing machine”, and that the new machines were “the size of a Ford Transit”.

Mr Barton said Birmingham Airport had to install four heavy-duty lifts to move the new scanners to the first floor, but added that the airport was on track to meet the June deadline.

London Gatwick, meanwhile, has pushed back on the target over concerns the upgrades would disrupt passengers during peak travel season.

Bronwen Jones, Gatwick’s Director of Development, said: “Let’s not be working on this into the busy summer period, because we’re worried about putting passengers first.”

The airport installed two new scanners before Christmas, and plans to bring in another two by the end of the month. But it said that major logistical improvements needed to install the rest of the machines would not be finished until early 2025.

Manchester Airport Group, which manages London Stansted, Manchester Airport and East Midlands Airport, said the new scanners would be in place by June, but that project would not be complete until the end of the year.

London Luton Airport said it expects to be ready for the June deadline. Smaller airports such as London City Airport have already finished switching to the new scanners.

