'Prime suspect' arrested in student's 1996 disappearance

An Oklahoma criminal defense attorney who fell in love with her client, is now accused of helping him kill his ex-girlfriend and his ex’s parents. Authorities have accused attorney Keegan Kelley Harroz and Barry Titus II of fatally shooting Titus' ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Eichor, 43, and her parents Jack Chandler, 65, and Kaye Chandler, 69, on Sept. 7, 2019 in Eichor's Beggs, Oklahoma home, according to a statement from Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski that was obtained by Oxygen.com. All three victims had been shot “multiple times with at least two different caliber weapons,” authorities said. The brutal murders were carried out while felony charges of domestic assault were pending against Titus—who had been accused of violently assaulting Eichor on at least two occasions in the past. Harroz had been representing Titus in the domestic violence case. “I understand this is a high profile case and of great interest to many,” Iski said. “However, it is a case that needs to be tried in the court of law and subject to the rules of evidence, not a court of public opinion.” Investigators were alerted to the gruesome crime scene after a family member went to Eichor's home and stumbled upon the bodies. That same family member told authorities that Eichor had been “having problems” with her former boyfriend. Titus was accused of beating and strangling Eichor in 2017, just a few months after the couple began dating, according to The Oklahoman. She had an active protective order in place against him at the time of her death. Harroz was representing Titus in the assault case and the protection order, authorities said. The exact nature of the romance between Harroz and Titus remains unclear. While multiple media outlets have reported the Titus was Harroz’s boyfriend, the district attorney said that authorities learned during their investigation that Harroz was Titus’ wife. On the day of the shootings, Iski said surveillance footage captured two individuals approaching the house on foot. One was described as “obviously male and very tall” and the second was described as “much shorter and smaller.” The pair had pulled up near the house in a car that appeared to match the description of Harroz’s vehicle, a 2010 silver or light-colored Lexus sedan. Investigators believe the pair “pulled the electric meter” cutting the power to both the surveillance footage and the home before they kicked down the door and went inside. In addition to the surveillance footage, investigators also found a dark colored baseball cap left near the area where the car had been parked. DNA found on the cap was a match to Titus, the statement said. Harroz’s brother, Jacoby Kelley, also turned over an AR15 rifle that he thought may have been used in the triple homicide. Titus and a female—later identified as Harroz—allegedly first purchased the weapon from a previous owner who had a shooting range on his property. He told officials the couple had fired his AR15, along with a second AR15 they got from their vehicle, at the shooting range the day of the purchase, according to the statement. The witness said “no one had fired any other weapon in the area” since that time and officials collected the shell casings at the scene. They later matched those shell casings to the ones found at the murder scene, Iski said. Authorities believe Harroz was an active part of carrying out the triple homicide and that it wasn’t her first attempt to target the family. The family had alerted the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office in January 2019 after discovering a “suspicious package of a powdery substance” underneath their front porch. One of Harroz’s other clients, Jose Uribe, later admitted to planting the package, which he believed contained methamphetamine. Harroz allegedly told Uribe that she wanted him to plant the evidence “as an act of revenge” because someone living in the home had testified against one of her clients. She instructed Uribe to reach out to his handler in a drug trafficking case and report that drugs were being sold out of the home, Iski said. Harroz was later charged in September 2019 for witness tampering in connection with that incident. Those charges are still pending. Harroz's license to practice law was suspended in February 2020 by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, according to Tulsa World. She was also accused in Oklahoma City federal court of buying a weapon for Titus just a month before the shooting, and later pleaded guilty to a single federal firearms count. She was sentenced in March to two years in prison for that charge. Titus was also charged in the federal incident for possessing firearms “with the knowledge that he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance” at the time. He received a three year federal prison sentence, the newspaper reports. Titus and Harroz are each facing three counts of premeditated murder and one count of burglary in the first degree in the triple homicide case. They are both currently in federal custody, Iski said.