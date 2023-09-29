Major arrest in Crystal Rogers case was ‘a long time coming,’ but questions remain

Wednesday’s arrest of Brooks Houck in the Crystal Rogers case has been a long time coming, as one Bardstown resident described it.

Houck, 41, was recently indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, a 35-year-old Bardstown mother who has been missing since 2015. Houck was named a suspect early in the case by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, but he was never previously arrested or charged.

Houck’s arrest captured the attention of people across the state and even across the country who wanted to know what happened to Rogers. But Bardstown residents had been waiting a long time to see a resolution too.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Harold Wimsett, who went to high school with Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard. “I just hope that they find out the real truth.”

Houck’s arrest came nearly eight years after he was named a suspect in Rogers’ disappearance, but it leaves questions about the case that investigators haven’t answered publicly.

The FBI has declined to comment on what evidence they had that allowed charges of murder and evidence tampering to be brought against Houck. Investigators have also not commented on how Joseph Lawson, the first person arrested in the case despite not being publicly identified as a suspect previously, is tied to the incident.

Federal and state investigators conducted several searches at properties owned by Brooks Houck and his family, but they’ve never disclosed what pieces of evidence they found while executing those search warrants.

“Most people think he’s guilty because there’s no other logical explanation really, but I think that everybody is relieved to know that Brooks has finally been arrested,” Wimsett said.

Wimsett said he was relieved for the community and the Ballard family now that Houck faces charges.

“I hope they have the evidence to convict him, if that’s what happened,” Wimsett said. “They didn’t rush to arrest him, so hopefully they got everything they need.”

Houck has maintained his innocence during the investigation. He appeared on Nancy Grace’s TV show shortly after Rogers went missing to defend himself.

“I am 100% completely innocent in this,” Houck told Grace.

Houck has made few public statements since then. An attorney has not been listed for him in court records in this case, but Brian Butler, an attorney who has represented Houck in past cases, didn’t respond to requests for comment this week.

Houck will have his arraignment Thursday, his first court appearance in the case.

While the arrest of Houck has been viewed as a monumental step forward in the Rogers case, the investigation into the death of Tommy Ballard, Rogers’ father, remains open.

Ballard, who had been intent on finding out what happened to his daughter and had led community efforts to help investigators, was shot and killed in 2016.

No one in that case has been charged and no arrests have been made. The FBI has declined to comment this week on whether Houck’s arrest will aid that investigation.

Members of the Ballard family have not commented publicly on Houck’s arrest. Team Crystal, a Facebook group made as part of an effort to support Crystal Rogers’ family, said the Ballard family learned about Houck’s arrest Wednesday morning.

The group asked for privacy for the family and thanked those involved in the investigation.

“We want to thank the FBI, Kentucky State Police, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney General’s Office, Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young and staff as well as the juries,” Team Crystal said in a Facebook post “At this time we ask for privacy as this is another step forward for justice for Crystal. Continue to pray that justice is served and we bring Crystal home.”