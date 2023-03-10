A major bank failed. Here’s why it’s not 2008 again

A Silicon Valley Bank sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is seizing the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, marking the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis. The FDIC ordered the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and immediately took position of all deposits at the bank Friday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
KEN SWEET
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The financial institution best known for its relationships with high-flying world technology startups and venture capital, Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of the oldest problems in banking — a bank run — which led to its failure on Friday.

Its downfall is the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago. And it had immediate effects. Some startups that had ties to the bank scrambled to pay their workers, and feared they might have to pause projects or lay off or furlough employees until they could access their funds.

How did this happen? Here's what to know about why the bank failed, who was affected most, and what to know about how it may, and may not affect, the wider banking system in the U.S.

WHY DID SILICON VALLEY BANK FAIL?

Silicon Valley Bank was hit hard by the downturn in technology stocks over the past year as well as the Federal Reserve's aggressive plan to increase interest rates to combat inflation.

The bank bought billions of dollars worth of bonds over the past couple of years, using customers' deposits as a typical bank would normally operate. These investments are typically safe, but the value of those investments fell because they paid lower interest rates than what a comparable bond would pay if issued in today's higher interest rate environment.

Typically that's not an issue, because banks hold onto those for a long time — unless they have to sell them in an emergency.

But Silicon Valley's customers were largely startups and other tech-centric companies that started becoming more needy for cash over the past year. Venture capital funding was drying up, companies were not able to get additional rounds of funding for unprofitable businesses, and therefore had to tap their existing funds — often deposited with Silicon Valley Bank, which sat in the center of the tech startup universe.

So Silicon Valley customers started withdrawing their deposits. Initially that wasn't a huge issue, but the withdrawals started requiring the bank to start selling its own assets to meet customer withdrawal requests. Because Silicon Valley customers were largely businesses and the wealthy, they likely were more fearful of a bank failure since their deposits were over $250,000, which is the government-imposed limit on deposit insurance.

That required selling typically safe bonds at a loss, and those losses added up to the point that Silicon Valley Bank became effectively insolvent. The bank tried to raise additional capital through outside investors, but was unable to find them.

The fancy tech-focused bank was brought down by the oldest issue in banking: a good ol' run on the bank. Bank regulators had no other choice but to seize Silicon Valley Bank's assets to protect the assets and deposits still remaining at the bank.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

There are two large problems remaining with Silicon Valley Bank, but both could lead to further issues if not resolved quickly.

The most immediate problem is Silicon Valley Bank's large deposits. The Federal government insures deposits to $250,000, but anything above that level is considered uninsured. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said insured deposits would be available on Monday morning. However the vast majority of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits were uninsured, a unique characteristic of the bank due to its customers being largely startups and wealthy tech workers.

At the moment, all of that money can't be accessed and likely will have to be released in an orderly process. But many businesses cannot wait weeks to get access to funds to meet payroll and office expenses. It could lead to furloughs or layoffs.

Two, there's no buyer of Silicon Valley Bank. Typically bank regulators look for a stronger bank to take on the assets of a failing bank, but in this case, another bank hasn't stepped forward. A bank buying Silicon Valley Bank could go a long way to resolving some of the problems tied with the money that startups can't get to right now.

IS THIS A SIGN THAT WE COULD REPEAT WHAT HAPPENED IN 2008?

At the moment, no, and experts don't expect there to be any issues spreading to the broader banking sector.

Silicon Valley Bank was large but had a unique existence by servicing nearly exclusively the technology world and VC-backed companies. It did a lot of work with the particular part of the economy that was hit hard in the past year.

Other banks are far more diversified across multiple industries, customer bases and geographies. The most recent round of “stress tests” by the Federal Reserve of the largest banks and financial institutions showed that all of them would survive a deep recession and a significant drop in unemployment.

However there might be economic ripple effects in the Bay Area and in the technology start up world if the remaining money can't be released quickly.

Recommended Stories

  • Solar firms Sunnova and Sunrun shed light on exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

    Sunrun stated SVB was one of the lenders in two of its credit facilities, but said it was less than 15% of its total hedging facilities and does not anticipate significant exposure. Sunrun has cash deposits with SVB totaling nearly $80 million, while SVB's undrawn commitment in the non-recourse senior aggregation warehouse facility is about $40 million.

  • Why Ulta and Target are this earnings season’s ‘class couple’

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer discusses the relationship between Ulta and Target and details which aspects of the partnership have led to their success.

  • SVB shut down sends shockwaves through Silicon Valley

    The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday sent shockwaves through the startup community, which has come to view the lender as a source of reliable capital, particularly for some of tech’s biggest moonshots. SVB Financial Group was shuttered by California banking regulators Friday in a bid to protect depositors following a dive in the value of its investment holdings and a rush of withdrawal requests starting just two days ago. At some California branch locations, depositors gathered early Friday to attempt to get their cash out, fearing it could be inaccessible in the coming days.

  • Silicon Valley Bank stock to remain halted, Nasdaq says

    MARKET PULSE Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) the parent of embattled Silicon Valley Bank, will remain halted “until SVB Financial Group has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information,” Nasdaq said late Friday.

  • SVB Financial bonds sink to 31 cents on the dollar after failure of Silicon Valley Bank

    Heavy trading in SVB Financial debt push its 10-year bonds as low as 31 cents on the dollar on Friday after the failure of its subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank, according to BondCliq data.

  • U.S. bank stocks fall further as regulators shutter SVB Financial

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. banks extended recent losses on Friday, with regional banks hit hardest, as SVB Financial Group's failure reverberated across the financial industry. A California banking regulator closed SVB, putting the tech-heavy lender into receivership in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. The state regulator appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) to dispose of SVB's assets in an episode that spilled over into other U.S. and European banks and sparked fears about hidden risks.

  • Wall Street 'fear gauge' options volume jumps to 4-year high as bank stocks sell off

    Wall Street's most closely watched index of market anxiety jumped on Friday and options volume on the index soared to a near 4 year high as a growing crisis at SVB Financial weighed on stocks. The Cboe Volatility Index, an options-based indicator dubbed the Wall Street "fear gauge," jumped as much as 6.36 points to 28.97, before closing up 2.19 points at 24.8. VIX options, used by traders to place wagers on whether stock market volatility will rise or fall in coming weeks and months, changed hands in heavy volume, with some 2.36 million contracts traded.

  • For startup competition, SVB’s nightmare is a win and a dare

    At least that’s the case for Series CEO Brexton Pham, who has been building a full-stack enterprise platform for institutions and enterprises since March 2021. As a threat of a bank run looms at Silicon Valley Bank, days after Silvergate’s meltdown and impending shut down and Signature Bank’s ongoing step back from crypto customers, Pham has found himself in “the nuttiest week ever.” Series, which offers corporate bank accounts, is getting inundated with inbound messages, entire portfolios of VC firm — and the pace of inbound is ramping up by the hour.

  • US job growth surges again in February as economy adds 311,000 new positions

    The February payroll report released Friday provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid the Fed's aggressive interest rate-hike campaign.

  • Silicon Valley Bank becomes biggest bank since 2008 financial crisis to be taken over by FDIC

    FDIC assumes control SVB Financial after $2.25 billion capital raise and sale of company fail to materialize and customers pull deposits.

  • What does Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse mean for the financial system?

    A big lender to American startups goes under

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s parent is reportedly struggling to pull off a fire sale after its stock blew up and it failed to raise capital

    “It doesn’t smell good right now, and there’s a lot of panic,” a venture investor who spoke with dozens of SVB clients told Fortune Thursday.

  • Regulators cut pressure on pipeline after Kansas oil spill

    U.S. government regulators have stopped allowing a large part of the Keystone oil pipeline to operate at higher-than-normal pressures following a massive oil spill in northeastern Kansas in December. Regulators already had ordered the system's operator, Canada-based TC Energy, to reduce the pressure on a 96-mile (155-kilometer) segment of the pipeline from southern Nebraska near the Kansas border into central Kansas, where the spill occurred.

  • NYPD called to Silicon Valley Bank branch to respond to 'disorderly group' after SVB's shocking collapse

    Police responded to a call of a "disorderly group" gathered at the Silicon Valley Bank branch in New York City after SVB collapsed, the NYPD said.

  • JD.com Shares Drop on cautious Outlook for Consumer Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. shares fell after the company reported a sharp drop in year-end revenue growth as Chinese shoppers reined in spending, and cautioned a recovery will take time.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Fo

  • Bank of America CEO Shares a Controversial Take

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan wants shareholders to know that the country's second largest bank by total asset is completely committed to the cause of capitalism, no matter how much it invests in ESG. "I've sometimes been surprised to be asked - including at Congressional hearings - 'Are you a capitalist?'" Moynihan recalled in the bank's annual report this week. Environmental, social and governance concerns have become a hot button issue as right-leaning interests have dubbed ESG investments anti-capitalist.

  • Credit Suisse shares hit new all-time low as banks hit by U.S. fallout

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shares hit a new all-time low in early trading on Friday as the European banking sector suffered the fallout from a sharp sell-off in U.S. financial stocks. The embattled bank's stock fell to 2.463 Swiss francs on the Swiss Market Index amid the sell-off. Rival UBS was down 4.7% as European banking stocks headed for their largest one-day fall in nine months.

  • Disney, Tesla, Netflix — Which earnings calls stood out this season

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal breaks down the standout earnings calls from the first quarter of 2023.

  • Some SVB customers are struggling to wire funds out of the bank

    The seeming wave of attempted withdrawals comes after SVB announced yesterday that it lost $1.8 billion in the sale of U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that it had invested in, owing to rising interest rates. Dozens of VCs are advising their portfolio companies to pull their assets from the bank, sources say, while others are pushing for founders to at least diversify where they hold their capital. SVB as a result is clearly experiencing deposit volatility from a subset of its users.

  • Silicon Valley Bank has been shut down by regulators

    Trading was halted for shares of the financial firm early Friday after the stock plunged more than 86%.