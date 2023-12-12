Major banking platform Monobank experiences massive DDoS attacks following Kyivstar network outage
One of Ukraine’s largest banking platforms Monobank has reported a massive DDoS attack on its system, the bank’s co-founder Oleh Gorokhovsky reported on Dec. 12.
"Everything is under control," he said.
The attack on Monobank coincided with another major outage at Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, on the morning of Dec. 12.
Kyivstar’s mobile connection and internet are currently offline, as is the company’s website.
“National roaming is not functioning because Kyivstar's network cannot transfer information about its subscribers to other operators' networks,” said Stanislav Prybytko, Head of the Mobile Communication Department at the Digital Transformation Ministry.
