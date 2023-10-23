Major Biden speech, UN war crimes report, devastating strike in Kharkiv Oblast

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Monday, October 23, 2023.

● Biden delivers historic national address from Oval Office, outlines plan to support Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a rare address to the nation from the Oval Office on Oct. 19, emphasizing the critical importance of supporting Ukraine and Israel in their respective conflicts.

● Ukraine’s security chief Danilov praises US’ unified aid package for Ukraine, Israel

The White House’s plans to consolidate assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan into a single aid package are a good sign for Ukraine according to Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov on Oct. 20.

● This year, Ukraine’s energy system will be better protected — Kyiv official

Ukraine's power grid will be better protected from Russian missile and drone strikes this winter compared to the previous year, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov told public broadcaster Ukrainian Radio on Oct. 20.

● Dogged Ukrainian defense thwarts Russian efforts to surround strategic Donbas town of Avdiyivka

Russia is trying and repeatedly failing to surround Avdiyivka in Donetsk Oblast, with Ukrainian troops doggedly defending the key front-line town in the Donbas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a Facebook post on Oct. 21.

● Washington and Brussels explore ways to reallocate Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

The United States and the European Union have agreed to explore ways to use and transfer to Ukraine the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, reads the joint statement from an EU-U.S. summit released on Oct. 20.

● Russia deports children, rapes and tortures Ukrainians – UN report

The UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has found further evidence of war crimes committed by invading Russian forces in Ukraine, the commission said in a report to the UN General Assembly published on Oct. 20.

● Over $4.2 billion provided by globalallies to aid Ukrainian businesses, PM Shmyhal reveals

Ukraine’s international partners have provided more than EUR 4 billion ($4.2 billion) to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs under various programs, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Oct. 20.

● Ukrainian forces make strategic advances in Kherson Oblast, ISW reports

Ukrainian forces are carrying out more extensive than usual ground operations on the left bank of Kherson Oblast and have advanced to the village of Krynky, U.S-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said in its latest report on the situation in Ukraine.

● Ukrainian military details evolving Russian tactics near Avdiyivka, such as tunneling and use of robotic devices

Russian invasion forces have adopted new tactics near Avdiyivka, Anton Kotsukon, the spokesman for Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said on Ukrainian national television on Oct. 21.

● Ukrainian intel notes decline in Russian naval presence around Sevastopol following relocation to Novorossiysk

The Russian navy is making little use of Sevastopol’s bays for their ships after successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said on national television on Oct. 22.

● Russian missile hits Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv Oblast, six dead, 16 injured, as ‘no time to reach shelter’

Six employees of Ukraine’s top private postal and goods delivery service Nova Poshta died overnight in Kharkiv Oblast when a Russian missile struck the delivery terminal in which they were working, local authorities said on Oct. 22.

● Ukrainian pilots in transition from using simulators to flying real F-16 fighter jets — Ihnat

The first group of Ukrainian Air Force pilots is poised to transition from F-16 flight simulators to flying in training and combat aircraft in the near future, air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Ukrainian national television on Oct. 22.

● Defense expert casts doubt on potential impact of purported North Korean arms support for Russia

Intelligence reports say North Korea has intensified arms supplies to Russia, both by sea and by rail, but it is difficult to judge the quality of these weapons, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodnyuk has said on Radio NV.

● In call with Qatari emir, Zelenskyyexpresses gratitude for Doha's help in repatriating Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking by phone with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children from Russia and the war in the Middle East, the President’s Office said in a press release on Oct. 22.

● Bucharest to deploy advanced anti-drone system along border with Ukraine

Romania will deploy a state-of-the-art anti-drone system on its border with Ukraine to ensure that UAV debris does not fall on its territory, the Romanian HotNews agency reported on Oct. 20, citing sources in the country’s government.

