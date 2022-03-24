A deputy shot a suspect in Broward, BSO said. The investigation has closed a major street

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a suspect just before noon Thursday outside Fort Lauderdale, BSO said in explaining why Broward Boulevard is closed in both directions near an intersection just west of Interstate 95.

BSO said a suspect in a “planned operation” was shot by a deputy near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue. BSO Fire Rescue said it took a man in his 30s who had been shot in the chest to Broward Health General Hospital as a level 1 trauma alert patient.

No deputies or detectives were injured.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has asked drivers to avoid the area while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, as is standard.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

