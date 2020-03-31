Major Businesses Continue to Grow with Fusion

Fusion Expands Geography and Single Source Solutions for Ganley Automotive Group

ATLANTA, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion, a leading provider of Single Source voice, managed network and cloud services, announced today that it has been awarded an extended three year, $1.2 million service agreement with Ganley Automotive Group, a rapidly expanding transportation company with dozens of locations across the Midwest. The company, which is expanding into additional regions in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, looked to Fusion to provide its multiple new sites with upgraded managed network and integrated voice solutions. Ganley Auto Group cited Fusion's fully integrated Single Source solutions, its strategic account management and strong technical support for its renewed commitment, and consultative team approach to the sales process for its significant increase in business.

Ganley Auto Group is committed to the highest standards of service excellence and recognizes that uninterrupted Internet and phone service are essential to its success. The company required higher bandwidth to support the advanced applications and video solutions it is rapidly deploying throughout its widely dispersed organization, and also wanted to consolidate its new locations on a single voice platform. Together with its trusted technology partner, US Network Inc., Ganley Auto Group expressed confidence in Fusion's secure, geographically redundant and application-aware network architecture and advanced voice platform.

An important consideration in Ganley Auto Group's decision to grow with Fusion was the Fusion Sales Engineers' deep understanding of the company's current network structure and their incorporation of existing assets into a flexible design that would be agile enough to meet current needs and protect existing technology investments while anticipating future growth. The company looked for a provider that had the same responsiveness and proactive customer support that are the hallmarks of its own business and also noted its trusted relationship with Fusion's strategic account team, which, in close concert with US Network Inc., demonstrated a thorough understanding of the organization's competitive challenges, its demanding scheduling and budget requirements, and its need for swift, efficient and worry-free implementation of new services.

"This level of service from Fusion is a far cry from other providers where I would contact a call center, get into a phone tree, and always start with Tier One support. When I call Fusion, I know my reps' names and the fact that they will chase an issue until it's resolved," said Jeff Mitchell, Ganley Automotive Group's CIO.

"We're pleased to have earned Ganley Automotive Group's continued confidence," said Tadashi Egami, Fusion's SVP of Account Management, Marketing and Sales Enablement.

"Fusion's consultative and dedicated sales, technology and support teams delivered an optimized, fully integrated voice and network solution that recognizes the company's current requirements while preparing for its future needs. Fusion will be there to help Ganley Auto Group successfully grow," Egami continued.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, is the Single Source for the communications needs of businesses of all sizes. Offering a full and comprehensive suite of integrated solutions ranging from voice to secure and reliable nationwide connectivity via managed network services, Fusion eliminates the challenges of maintaining complex, multi-vendor environments with a broad, extensible portfolio including Voice, Unified Communications and SD-WAN. Proven Service Delivery and Support from thousands of successful activations relieve enterprises of the resource-intensive burden of implementation, management and support. Fusion is the service provider that can be relied on to manage demanding communications and network requirements, now and in the future. For more information, please connect with Fusion at www.fusionconnect.com.