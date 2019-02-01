Major California storm to unleash flooding rain, feet of mountain snow and strong winds this weekend

One of the most potent storms of the winter will trigger flooding rain, mudslides, heavy mountain snow, strong winds and difficult to dangerous travel in California and much of the West this weekend.

Rain and mountain snow will spread slowly inland through Saturday. Areas of rain and snow may persist not only on Sunday but into next week as well.

Expect flooding rain, mudslides with this storm

The amount of rain from the storm is more than enough to cause flash and urban flooding problems and trigger mud flows and rock slides. The mudslide risk will be greatest in, but not limited to, recent burn scar locations.

Evacuations in burn scar areas may be needed. Several evacuation warnings have already been issued in Santa Barbara County and Ventura County.



"Several inches of rain will fall on the west- and south-facing slopes of the coastal mountains and foothills and lower elevations of the Sierra Nevada this weekend," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches of rain is forecast through Saturday night with some additional rain likely into early next week.

"A general 1-2 inches of rain with local amounts to 3 inches will fall on San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego," Anderson said.

The worst conditions on the roads and at the airports will be during Friday night and Saturday around San Francisco and from Saturday to Saturday night in Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego.



