Major Case Squad activated in fatal shooting of East St. Louis man at Madison meat market

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated in Madison to investigate an apparent homicide late Thursday.

Reginald P. Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis was found wounded in his vehicle in the parking lot of Madison Meat Market, 308 Madison Avenue, at about 11:03 p.m. He was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a release from the Major Case Squad.

A second person, a 35-year-old man, also was hit by gunfire, but his injuries are non-life-threatening, the release stated.

Madison Police responded to the scene after receiving a report that shots had been fired. They have since released security photo of a black sedan they believe may be connected to the shooting. The car may have a defect that appears as a white smear across the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-876-7182 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.