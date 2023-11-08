Major Case Squad activated to investigate death of Collinsville man

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of a 21-year-old Collinsville man, who was found laying in a ditch Wednesday morning.

Tyrese L. Owens, who lived in an apartment in the 500 block of Loop Street in Collinsville, “sustained a serious laceration to his torso,” according to a release from the Major Case Squad.

Collinsville Police were notified at 10:44 a.m. of an unresponsive male found by neighbors near the apartment building. Owens was later pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner’s office.

The Collinsville Police Department called in the Major Case Squad to lead the investigation. There are approximately 20 investigators assigned to the case, the release stated. Investigators are following up on numerous leads, it said.

No additional information was immediately available.

The Major Case Squad is seeking the public’s help. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131, extension 5300.