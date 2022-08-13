Major Case Squad investigates Belleville homicide

A Belleville man was shot and killed in the 9800 block of West Main Street on Friday night and Belleville police requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Deante J. White, 33, was identified as the victim, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

The commander of the Major Case Squad, Mark Kuechle, said Belleville police received a call about the shooting at approximately 10:45 p.m.

When responding police officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dye said White was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. at the scene.

Approximately 12 investigators are assigned to the Major Case Squad that is being led by Kuechle.

No arrests have been announced and investigators ask anyone with information about the homicide to call the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.