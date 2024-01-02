Major Case Squad investigating Dellwood murder Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad is investigating a murder in Dellwood.

It happened a little before 7:00 p.m. on Monday. Police said that someone shot a man several times inside a house on South Schlueter Avenue.

The 44-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Callers are always anonymous.

