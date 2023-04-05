Major Case Squad investigating shooting death of Fairview Heights man

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated in Cahokia Heights Wednesday to investigate the shooting death of a Fairview Heights man.

Cahokia Heights Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 73rd Street on a report that shots had been fired at about 11:22 p.m. Tuesday. There they found Ralen T. Liverpool, 21, unresponsive inside his vehicle. The car was parked on Gleenwood Street and the window was shot out.

Liverpool was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Major Case Squad.

Multiple investigators are working the case, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4260 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.