Major Case Squad seeks identity of person seen with Cahokia Heights murder victim

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has requested the public’s assistance in identifying a person in connection with the murder of Bradford L. Readus on Tuesday afternoon in Cahokia Heights.

This person was seen with Readus on Tuesday morning.

To see an image of the person, go to the Major Case Squad page on the X social media site, formerly known as Twitter.

Readus, 22, was found shot to death in a home in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue in Cahokia Heights.

Anyone with information or who can identify this person is requested to contact the Major Case Squad at 618- 332-4277, the Cahokia Heights Police Department at 618-825-2681 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.