Major cell phone companies continue to roll out 5G services

Nov. 26—WATERTOWN — The three major cell phone companies in the north country are continuing their upgrades to its 5G network.

Depending on location, cell phone provider, and phone, people may be seeing a 5G connection.

5G has different services. "Low-band" is comparable to 4G networks, while 5G through "mid and high bands" is faster.

Mid-band 5G is comparable to the coaxial cable connections that exist. High-band 5G can provide up to 3 gigabytes per second, which is fast enough to download an HD feature-length film in under a minute.

T-Mobile, which has merged with Sprint, was the first telecommunications provider to offer 5G in the north country.

It states that it currently covers around 60% of Jefferson County and provides 5G to 94% of people who live and work in Jefferson County.

"T-Mobile consistently ranks as the fastest provider in New York and we are always upgrading and building out our network, deploying more 5G technology with each upgrade or new site we use," it said in a prepared statement.

AT&T states that it too is investing and expanding its network.

"We continually invest in and expand our network, including in communities like Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. Our wireless customers, including first responders in these areas currently have access to AT&T 5G. AT&T 5G using low-band spectrum reaches 290 million people in more than 24,000 cities and towns in the U.S.," it said in a prepared statement.

A plain 5G symbol on a cell phone means that the phone is connected on the low-band while the 5G logo with a "UC" next to it means mid-band, and a "UW" means a connection to the high-band.

A Verizon spokesperson said that it is continuing to do upgrades.

"We have had a bunch of recent and ongoing upgrades in the greater-Watertown area and obviously in Jefferson County as well," the spokesperson said. "This is part of a larger effort that Verizon is working on as part of the biggest network upgrade of our history."

The spokesperson said that the upgrades are at times doubling or tripling the bandwidth of its service in areas.

"Anything we can do to strengthen our signal and improve the experience for our customers is a win for everyone involved," the spokesperson said.

Verizon offers its 5G Nationwide service, and its 5G Ultra-wideband, which is faster.

Verizon's 5G map indicates that some areas have access only to 4G LTE. However, customers may still be able to pick up on 5G signals in those areas. It also offers a free trial to its 5G program for those who do not currently have Verizon. It provides 30 days of free unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband without disrupting an existing service.

Not every phone has access to 5G. Those looking to connect to the 5G network should consult with their cell phone provider to make sure the phone they are getting has access to 5G.