Major central banks rekindle rate hike push after dry January

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Powell holds news conference after Fed announced quarter point interest rate hike in Washington
Karin Strohecker and Vincent Flasseur
·2 min read

By Karin Strohecker and Vincent Flasseur

LONDON (Reuters) - Major central bank interest rates moves were off to a tepid start in January with a single hike by Canada but the pace will speed up again in February with policy makers in the U.S., Britain and the euro zone out of the starting blocks already.

January saw just three meetings by central banks overseeing the 10 most heavily traded currencies with Canada delivering a 25 basis point hike while Norway and Japan stayed put.

However, the first days of February showed central banks were not quite done yet with monetary tightening, with the U.S. Federal Reserve adding 25 bps and the European Central Bank and the Bank of England each hiking by 50 bps.

All this comes after 2022, the year where central banks ramped up interest rates at the fastest pace and biggest scale in at least two decades in their all-out battle to contain inflation.

Developed markets interest rates: https://tmsnrt.rs/3YoAIxf

"Central banks aggressively hiked interest rates last year as inflation in many countries rose to the highest levels in decades," Tobias Adrian at the International Monetary Fund said in a blog on Thursday.

"Now, falling energy prices are reducing headline inflation and fuelling optimism that monetary policy may be eased later this year."

Across emerging markets, six out of 18 central banks delivered a total of 225 bps of hikes in January. Indonesia, Korea, South Africa, Thailand, Israel and Colombia all lifted benchmarks.

The January moves compare with five central banks hiking by 260 bps in December.

Emerging markets interest rates: https://tmsnrt.rs/3JFmP9Q

With year-on-year inflation readings declining further, the prospect of Fed rate hikes and the U.S. dollar calming down as well as energy and food prices deflation appearing in the first half of the year, pressure should ease on central banks in developing economies, Simon Quijano-Evans, chief economist Gemcorp Capital Management Limited, said.

"As we move through 2023, non-U.S. dollar central banks including most in emerging markets should become happier," he added.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Countries that Export the Most Fabrics/Garments

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve countries that export the most fabrics/garments. For more countries, take a look at 5 Countries that Export the Most Fabrics/Garments. The textile industry is one of the most diverse sectors in the world, which is evident when we look at the Harmonized Tariff Schedule […]

  • Why Is Sector Allocation So Important Now?

    All eyes were on Fed Chair Powell as he presided over the January FOMC this week. Since the bear market started last year, the S&P 500 rallied the last two months of the year, the dollar fell, Chinese markets rallied, emerging markets were up as well and the new theme in town was "China reopening". The S&P 500 was flirting with its 200-day moving average around 4050, the downward resistance trendline that had been in place all of last year.

  • The January PMI Reports Show What Powell Was Talking About

    The January Service PMI reports are out from both S&P Global (SPGI) and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), and once again they show a mixed picture for that part of the economy. While ISM's data points to a sharp rebound, a positive for the economy, the inflation data found in both means the market won't be able to easily overlook the prospects for the Fed needing to do more when it comes to inflation. During his post monetary policy meeting press conference, Fed Chair Powell pointed to a lack of progress on the services ex-housing market inflation.

  • Nissan to face union vote at Tennessee plant after labor ruling

    A U.S. labor board has cleared the way for 86 technicians at Nissan Motor Co's Smyrna, Tennessee plant to vote on whether to join a union, rejecting the automaker's claim that the unit should include thousands of production workers. The Democrat-controlled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in a ruling on Thursday said the tool and die workers have special skills and separate supervision, making them distinct from production employees, backing the International Association of Machinists. The NLRB overruled a 2021 decision by a regional official who said any election should also involve employees on the production line because they share working conditions.

  • New Bingbot user-agent now fully live

    After a couple years of testing, Microsoft has now stopped using the old BingBot user agent. The post New Bingbot user-agent now fully live appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • 12 Countries That Export the Most Whiskey in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that export the most whiskey in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Countries That Export the Most Whiskey in the World. Whiskey is an alcoholic beverage that is made from several kinds of grains, such as barley and wheat. […]

  • U.S. military members suing 3M seek dismissal of subsidiary's bankruptcy

    Current and former U.S. military members suing 3M over allegedly defective military earplugs have asked a U.S. judge to dismiss 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies' bankruptcy, accusing the company of using bankruptcy to shield itself from litigation, which has grown into the largest mass tort in U.S. history. The servicemembers' group said late on Thursday that Aearo's Chapter 11 bankruptcy should face the same fate as the bankruptcy of a Johnson & Johnson-created subsidiary, which was used to settle lawsuits alleging J&J baby powder and other talc products caused cancer.

  • ‘Too Good to Be True’ Jobs Report Draws Skeptics on Data Quirks

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists are scratching their heads as to whether the US labor market is truly as strong as the latest employment report indicates or if wonky adjustments are getting in the way.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Inv

  • Analysis-From Meta to Microsoft, AI's big moment is here

    Big Tech companies have a new obsession: artificial intelligence. This week, chief executives across the sector packed earnings calls with mentions of the heavily hyped technology, which until recently existed more in the background than as a solid contributor to the bottom line. In conference calls after financial results, tech execs uttered the phrases "AI," "generative AI," or "machine learning" from two to six times as often as they did in the previous quarter, according to a review of conference transcripts by Reuters.

  • Samantha Marnick adds Boeing lead to her roles at Spirit AeroSystems

    Marnick, an executive vice president and COO at Spirit, became president of the company's commercial division in 2021.

  • Tesla trial: Closing arguments set to begin in case over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the latest surrounding the suit Tesla shareholders filed against Elon Musk over his 2018 tweets about the EV maker.

  • Blinken postpones high-stakes Beijing trip after suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the U.S.

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday postponed an upcoming trip to Beijing after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the United States, two U.S. officials told NBC News.

  • China balloon: Could it have been blown off course as Beijing claims?

    Wind speed and weather data has been used to track its possible path.

  • T.J. Watt on Tomlin’s influence, a flourishing Flores and J.J.’s job prospects I The Rush

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is on the show, chatting with Jared about the quarterback he’s most proud of sacking, sack dance etiquette, playing for master motivator Mike Tomlin, what makes Brian Flores a great coach, his brother J.J.’s job prospects now that he’s retired and how Connie Watt would handle a Watt vs. Watt Super Bowl, which is the scenario Donna Kelce has found herself in with sons Travis and Jason facing off in Super Bowl LVII. Plus, T.J. is stepping up his teeth game with Invisalign aligners, helping him to straighten his teeth and smile with confidence.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says markets are embracing a 'soft landing' scenario, with US 2-year bond yields in a post-Fed plunge

    The US two-year bond yield has fallen 10 basis points this week as the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell delivered encouraging comments about its fight against inflation.

  • If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks

    Building a stream of dividends to fatten your wallet every quarter is a lot easier when you're willing to play the long game. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a passive-income machine, and this is all thanks to its ability to churn out therapies at an industrial scale. Strong earnings growth is likely to continue in the long run -- after a short delay, that is.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and CFO David Zinsner Buy Up Stock

    CEO Pat Gelsinger and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner scooped up shares on the open market after the chip maker issued disappointing guidance.