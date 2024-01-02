Major changes could be coming to annual Rockford-area mud volleyball tournament

Roscoe village trustees want to clean up Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament.

The daylong tournament is a primary fundraiser for Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, a not-for-profit environmental resource center. Each year the event raises thousands of dollars thanks to more than 160 teams many of whom travel from throughout the Midwest to Roscoe to participate in the event.

However, in addition to raising money, the Riverside Park tournament this year also raised concerns about the proliferation of tailgating and alcohol consumption in the parking lot.

Exactly what specific problems occurred in the park were not discussed at a November board meeting, but that did not stop village officials from expressing their concern and possible solutions.

"It sounds like it's time we wrap our arms around it a little bit and critique some of that," said trustee Stacy Mallicoat. "I don't want to see it go away because I think it's a fun event. It gets a lot of draw from a lot of different areas. People come in just for that."

The trustees are considering relocating the volleyball courts further into the park and away from the parking lot. If the courts are too far away from the Rock River, the trustees said the water could be trucked in if necessary to make the mud.

And if alcohol is going to be consumed, the trustees would like to see KNIB hire a licensed vendor and keep the alochol sales and consumption confined to a beer tent.

Village officials plan to discuss the matter with KNIB before the spring permitting process begins.

KNIB, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, offers recycling centers, medication drop-offs, Great American Clean-up events, clothing drives, paper shredding, Christmas tree recycling and other activities. Funds raised at the tournament go to KNIB’s recycling and community education programs.

The Mud Volleyball Tournament has been held in Roscoe since 1981. It initially was a fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation before KNIB took on the event as a fundraiser in 2021.

