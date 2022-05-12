Major China Developer Sunac Misses Payment as Crisis Spreads

Alice Huang and Dorothy Ma
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. didn’t pay a dollar-bond coupon before a Wednesday deadline and doesn’t expect to make payments on other notes, becoming one of the biggest Chinese property companies to renege on its obligations amid a record-breaking wave of defaults.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s fourth-largest developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that its ability to access new financing has remained difficult, and has been compounded by a recent Covid-19 outbreak in the country that deepened an industry sales slump. Sunac appointed legal and financial advisers to help assess the firm’s capital structure and liquidity, according to the filing.

China’s property sector has been grappling with a debt crisis since last year, following a nationwide crackdown on excessive leverage and a string of defaults. More than a dozen builders have missed offshore note payments, including giant China Evergrande Group. High-yield dollar bonds from Chinese issuers -- the bulk of which come from property firms -- are extending losses after dropping for a record eight straight months through April.

Sunac is the biggest developer to miss a public bond payment this year. The development is fueling concerns about a new wave of debt failures among real estate companies that until just several months ago were considered safer borrowers. Some of Sunac’s dollar bonds were indicated above 80 cents on the dollar as recently as February. They’re now below 30 cents.

Sunac missed an initial deadline last month for a $29.5 million coupon payment on its 7.95% dollar bond maturing 2023, and had a 30-day grace period that expired Wednesday. That opens the possibility of it being declared in default on the obligation, and could trigger cross-default on other offshore debt, the note’s prospectus shows.

The payment in question was the first of four dollar-bond coupons initially due in April but which holders have told Bloomberg News weren’t paid.

Nearly all of this year’s public-bond defaults among Chinese issuers have been by developers. Many others in the sector have exchanged or extended debt in order to preserve cash amid the home-sales weakness and firms’ inability to refinance offshore debt.

Sunac has been in the spotlight for months. It has $7.7 billion of dollar bonds outstanding -- among the highest for Chinese developers, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Its shares and dollar bonds have plunged some 80% since September, when a subsidiary’s letter to a local government requesting “special policy support” became public.

In Thursday’s filing, Sunac said that given its liquidity constraints, there’s no assurance it “will be able to meet its financial obligations when due or within the relevant grace periods.” Not paying when required or reaching a timely resolution with creditors “may result in the acceleration of relevant financial obligations or taking of enforcement actions,” it said.

The following table shows dollar-bond coupons and interest coming due:

Sunac raised HK$7.4 billion ($945 million) in November from selling stock and a stake in its property-management unit. At the same time, controlling shareholder and Chairman Sun Hongbin provided a $450 million interest-free personal loan to Sunac, among numerous property tycoons going into their own pockets to aid their firms.

The developer, which still hasn’t released 2021 results, reached a debt-payment crossroads this quarter after repeated downgrades from credit raters. It was able to push out over 18 months a 4 billion yuan ($595 million) payment due April 1. The first 10% of that bond’s principal repayments is due May 15, before three other dollar-bond coupons’ grace periods end. Meanwhile, a 1.44 billion yuan note is set to mature June 13.

(Adds details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less clear

    Walt Disney Co's quarterly results show a path for signing up a quarter billion subscribers: international expansion. Disney's streaming gains surpassed Wall Street's estimates for the company's marquee Disney+ video service, but the costs of the business left some investors and analysts unimpressed. The stock fell 3% to $102 a share after the company reported its second quarter results Wednesday, reflecting a new skepticism about the streaming business in the wake of Netflix's recent stumbles.

  • Chinese developer Sunac misses bond repayment, expects to miss more

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Property developer Sunac China did not make an interest payment on a $742 million offshore bond by the time a grace period expired and expects it will not make payments on other bonds coming due, the company said on Thursday. It had been due to pay $29.5 million in interest on the October 2023 bond that was required to be repaid last month. Sunac, which is mainland China's third-largest developer by sales, said it had also not made interest payments on three other offshore bonds that are currently in a grace period of 30 days.

  • Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    IAS earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2022.

  • Elon Musk says he would reverse Trump's lifetime Twitter ban

    Twitter's future owner weighed in on the social network's biggest question Tuesday, leaving little room for doubt that if Elon Musk has his way, the platform's doors will be wide open for Trump. "I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump," Musk said in an interview at the Financial Times Future of the Car summit. Musk went on to explain his belief that banning Trump "alienated a large part of the country" and did nothing to silence the former president — a dubious claim given that the country closely tracked Trump's nonstop Twitter activity for four straight years.

  • Solana Plummets in Latest Crypto Crash, Should You Buy?

    The popular smart contract crypto is down 80% from its high, but that doesn't necessarily make it a bargain.

  • The 5 Best Bitcoin Stocks And Crypto Plays To Buy And Watch

    The price of Bitcoin has tumbled over the past month, driven lower in recent days by inflation concerns and the collapse of a large stablecoin. A number of Bitcoin stocks — or companies that have business tied to the cryptocurrency — have followed. Given the on-a-whim price swings in the crypto world, finding the best stocks out of that bunch...

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Cu

  • Elon Musk says Russia has stepped up efforts to jam SpaceX's Starlink in Ukraine

    SpaceX's Starlink has managed to resist Russia's attempts to hack the satellite network in Ukraine, Elon Musk tweeted.

  • Trican Reports First Quarter Results for 2022

    Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first quarter results for 2022. The following news release should be read in conjunction with Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related notes of Trican for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as well as the Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ...

  • As Black Sea supplies fall, India sells record 1.4 million tonnes wheat in April

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April, four trade sources said, providing some relief to grain markets as buyers scramble for alternatives to Black Sea supplies hit hard by the war in Ukraine. India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal 2021-22. India is the only major supplier of wheat at this time of year, and its exports of the grain have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

  • Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Shares Could Be 21% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the May share price for Whitehaven Coal Limited ( ASX:WHC ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Bac

  • Bitcoin Chart Points to Next Key Level: 2017’s Bull Market Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin could be in for more pain if it takes another leg down, based on a so-called point and figure analysis. Another 10% drawdown (as marked by red o’s) would drag it below the recent support zone (highlighted by the parallel white lines). If that happens, the next level of support is were the 2017 bull market topped out (dotted purple line) -- or around $19,400Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U

  • Extra Space Storage Stock Getting Set For Fresh Run Higher?

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Extra Space Storage shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • SEC Chair Gensler doubles down on regulating crypto as securities

    The chairman continues to stake claim for the agency’s authority and oversight amidst a debate over which financial regulators should oversee crypto.

  • Beyond Meat Drops Below 2019 IPO Price as Sales Fall Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Plant-based burger maker Beyond Meat Inc. fell in late trading Wednesday after delivering first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street’s expectations. The shares dropped below the $25 price set in the company’s 2019 public offering for the first time. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide

  • Goldman Sachs Is Giving Up on Coinbase Stock

    Goldman Sachs is acknowledging that its bullish view about the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global missed the mark.

  • Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks

    (Reuters) -Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is preparing cutbacks in its Reality Labs division, a unit at the center of the company's strategy to refocus on hardware products and the "metaverse," a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday. Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth told Reality Labs staffers during a weekly Q&A session on Tuesday to expect the changes to be announced within a week, according to a summary of his comments viewed by Reuters. The Meta spokesperson confirmed that Bosworth told staffers the division could not afford to do some projects anymore and would have to postpone others, without specifying which projects would be affected.

  • Rivian Reaffirms 25,000 EV Target Despite Supply Chain Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. reaffirmed guidance to deliver 25,000 battery-electric vehicles this year, despite ongoing supply chain snarls hampering its ramp in production.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.