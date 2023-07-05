Major city announces ban on new homes due to concerning conditions: ‘We’re going to manage this situation’

Due to a lack of water, the state of Arizona has announced that it will not approve any more building permits for single-family homes that rely on wells in Maricopa County, CleanTechnica reported.

Like much of the western U.S., Arizona has been facing a huge drought for many years. A shortage of rainfall has led to residents relying on underground aquifers and the Colorado River for water.

As CleanTechnica explained, the state has been using far too much water. Homes, farms, businesses, and public programs have been drawing on water supplies at an increasing rate, totaling 2.2 billion gallons per day in Maricopa County alone.

Because of this overuse, the Colorado River and groundwater are both drying up. State officials that modeled Arizona’s future water use predict that in the next 100 years, the Phoenix area will need over 1.5 trillion more gallons than it has.

Much of this excess water use has been driven by the growth of towns and cities throughout Arizona, CleanTechnica reported. One of the worst offenders is Phoenix, the state capital, which is located in Maricopa County. The city is surrounded by ever-expanding suburbs that rely on well water.

That’s why Governor Katie Hobbs has put a stop to new building permits.

Unfortunately, the new ban won’t stop the 80,000 building permits for new homes that have already been approved. It also doesn’t cover building projects that rely on river water or source their water from nearby businesses and farms. According to Governor Hobbs, though, the situation is under control.

“We’re going to manage this situation,” Governor Hobbs said at a news conference on June 1, according to The Guardian. “We are not out of water and we will not be running out of water. It is also incredibly important to note that the model relates only to groundwater and does not concern surface water supplies which are a significant source of renewable water for our state. What the model ultimately shows is that our water future is secure.”

