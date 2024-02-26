Major closures coming to Howard Avenue in Tampa for ‘generational project’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa is investing millions of dollars in a flood relief project for the Parkland Estates neighborhood.

“The emphasis here is having a stormwater system because today this area does not have a system it’s all street flow,” director of mobility Vik Bhide said.

The project has been on the city’s radar for nearly a decade.

“Every year, there’s significant flooding in the Parkland Estates neighborhood,” Bhide said. “This really reached a crescendo in 2015 when we had severe storms and it was just critical flooding in the area.”

A $65 million project is planned for the area. “It will build a system of pipes and box culvert, which is a large concrete structure under the roadway that will redirect flood water from the Parkland Estates neighborhood to Howard Avenue down to Bayshore Boulevard,” he said.

To accommodate the work, crews will have to completely shut down 500-foot to 800-foot sections of the road. Business owners along the busy stretch of the street worry customers will avoid the area because of construction.

Bhide admits, “There will be impacts, no doubt about it, this is an impactful project. However, this is a generational project. What we’re building is for the next 50-75 years.” He says the end result is a flood-free, improved Howard Avenue and surrounding area.

“There is an opportunity to build a new streetscape for Howard Avenue which would include burying utility poles, wider sidewalks, more on-street parking and street trees. The entire streetscape of Howard Avenue will be revamped as part of this project,” according to Bhide.

Construction is expected to start late in 2025. When the project begins, work will start on South Howard at the intersection with Bayshore Boulevard. Crews will work up to the Selmon Expressway, through Morrison Avenue and Bristol Avenue until they get to Swann Avenue.

There will also be work on small parts of Parkland Boulevard, Bristol Street and Eleta Street. The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

