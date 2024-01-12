Major coastal flooding warning in Seacoast NH, Maine: 'Serious threat to life and safety'

Coastal communities in New Hampshire and Maine are at risk of experiencing a second major flooding event in four days as a weekend storm approaches, with forecasts calling for the possibility of steady rainfall and high winds at high tide.

Officials are advising against travel to the coastline on Saturday as municipal and emergency crews battle the incoming storm and lingering effects of Wednesday’s storm surge.

High tides brought flooding and closed roads to Hampton Beach side roads and Ocean Blvd. Jan. 10, 2024.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Gray, Maine, expect about 1.25 inches of rain throughout Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine on Saturday. Wind gusts are expected to hit 50 mph along the coastline and 35 to 40 mph inland.

Communities further inland and parts of Strafford County may see a bit of snowfall, though the system is expected to be purely rain before mid-morning Saturday.

The storm comes on the heels of a system that blew through the Seacoast and southern Maine on Wednesday, bringing at least 2.5 inches of rain with wind gusts topping out at 74 mph at the Isles of Shoals, and widespread flooding, according to the National Weather Service. In Hampton, Police Chief Alex Reno ordered Ocean Boulevard closed from Seabrook to North Hampton as neighborhoods filled with a steep pool of water.

High tide a big factor in flooding risk for Saturday

Though projected rainfall totals for Saturday are less than what the region experienced Wednesday, high tides in Hampton are expected to reach 13.7 feet, said meteorologist Jon Palmer. That rivals Wednesday’s peak Hampton high tide of 13.66 feet reported to the National Weather Service.

“A lot of the impacts that we saw from Wednesday's coastal flooding could be possible this weekend. We’re really expecting generally the same thing pretty much across our whole coastline down in Hampton all the way up to mid-coast Maine,” Palmer said. “Tides are going to be really high across our whole coast and we could see some pretty serious flooding all the way up to the Rockland area. It’s going to be everywhere.”

The National Weather Service is advising coastal communities in Maine and New Hampshire that Saturday's storm could result in “moderate to locally major” coastal flooding. In the aftermath of Wednesday’s storm, Palmer gave the flooding seen in areas like Hampton the same classification.

“A storm system will move across the area early Saturday morning, with gusty to damaging winds expected along the coast Saturday morning,” NWS reported. “High winds could create high storm surge, which combining with the highest astronomical tide of the month may bring substantial splash over, inundation and beach erosion.”

What is the timing of Saturday's rainstorm?

The storm is anticipated to arrive around 1 a.m. Saturday and begin winding down by lunchtime, though rain showers are possible in the second half of the day. High winds could produce a few power outages in the Seacoast.

Mirroring Wednesday’s storm, the air could be warmer for January, with current forecasts calling for Saturday temperatures to surpass 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Splash over and high tides carried debris and sea foam into the roadways of coastal communities on Wednesday, affecting parked cars and drivers.

Similar effects could take place on Saturday.

Officials urge people to stay away from coastline

“The two general tips we have for the public this weekend is that though we understand a lot of people are excited to see really high waves along the coast, we would strongly discourage people from going out of their way to go to the coast,” Palmer noted. “In addition, please listen to any evacuation orders that may happen.”

In Maine, the York County Emergency Management Agency issued an advisory on Thursday warning against travel to the coast on Saturday.

“We urge individuals to avoid traveling to the coast this weekend,” said Megan Arsenault, the agency’s deputy director, in a prepared statement. “Municipal officials are actively cleaning up from Wednesday’s storm damages and this weekend’s hazards could pose a serious threat to life and safety.”

“It is crucial to adhere to road closures enacted for public safety,” added Deputy Fire Chief Clif Whitten of the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department. “Do not attempt to cross barricades without consulting authorities first. Disregarding these precautions not only endangers your safety but also puts the lives of first responders at risk.”

The agency stated any residents who lost flood protection mechanisms during Wednesday’s storm could be particularly vulnerable to further damage on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Major coastal flooding warning in Seacoast NH, Maine