Major Companies Are Recruiting HBCU Talent Than Ever Before

Derek Major
·2 min read

HBCU career service leaders and officials say recruitment of their graduates by major companies has skyrocketed since the death of George Floyd.

The nation and worldwide outrage after Floyd’s death combined with the call for racial equity last summer has pushed a bevy of Fortune 500 companies to do more, including increasing the number of Black Americans working on corporate boards and offices. Additionally, HBCU schools were flooded with millions in donations from MacKenzie Scott, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

HBCU administrators say it’s too soon to determine how many more Black college graduates and students are being hired by major companies, but they’ve seen a substantial rise in the number of internships and interviews they’re getting.

Seana Coulter, director of the center for career development at Morgan State University (MSU) told CNN the rise in interviews and internships is something she’s never seen before.

“In my 24-year career in higher education, all in career services, I cannot recall a time when recruitment efforts at HBCUs have been this high and have stayed this high.”

Coulter added MSU’s online job portal saw a 263% increase in employer logins between last July and June 30, 2021. One of the reason for the increase in HBCU recruitment is the labor shortage is forcing large companies to recruit outside their typical means.

Other HBCUs are also enjoying the rise in the recruitment of its students. At Howard University, career outreach from corporations including JP Morgan Chase, Procter & Gamble, Goldman Sachs and Google have increased by 100% over the last year according to Debbi Jarvis, Howard’s senior vice president of corporate relations.

Prairie View A&M University, located in Houston, has seen a 56% rise in the number of companies participating in its spring virtual career fair jumping from 122 in 2019 to 233 last year. According to Munir Quddus, the dean of the college of business, corporate outreach has increased from companies such as IBM and TD Ameritrade.

HBCU schools have also seen a significant rise in companies who want to partner with them for job and skills training as well as internship to career pathways.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What can you do for a living to earn six figures? These jobs might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue collar jobs make the list.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • 3 Ugly Truths About Retirement You Need to Hear

    Many people wind up financially stressed during their senior years for one big reason -- they don't learn the truth about retirement until it's too late. It's easy to think of retirement as this rosy, carefree period of life, but the reality is that many seniors struggle financially throughout it. As a result, you're better off getting the lowdown on retirement -- even if it's hard to hear.

  • Research Shows Working From Home Doesn’t Work. Here’s How Employers Should Tackle the Problem

    Working from home doesn’t work for many workers. Employers need to tackle the problem with a new model, writes Mimi Nguyen

  • Taiwan expects fastest growth in a decade this year on export boom

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's economy will grow at its fastest pace in more than a decade in 2021, the statistics office said on Friday, upgrading its outlook on a strong rebound in exports for the tech heavyweight island. The revision came as the statistics office bumped up its export growth forecast for this year, with global demand for the island's technology products buoyed by a work-and-study-from-home boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, as workers and students rushed to buy smartphones, tablets and laptops. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise 5.88% this year, the fastest pace since it expanded 10.25% in 2010, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, and up from a growth forecast of 5.46% made in June.

  • I’m 33 and want to retire at 40, but have expensive medical needs — how can I achieve financial independence?

    Financial independence is such a great goal for anyone to have, and I’m so glad to hear you’re already diligently planning for the income streams you’ll need in this early or phased retirement. Insurance policy aside, try and make health expenses a line item all its own when you’re figuring out your budget for this next phase of your life.

  • How to mine cryptos like bitcoin, ether, and doge: Your complete guide to getting set up and earning profits

    Insider regularly interviews miners of cryptos like bitcoin and ether to detail their setups, profits, and costs.

  • Activision Blizzard’s QA Department Seems Like A Hellhole

    Long hours. Low pay. Tremendous instability. Working in quality assurance (QA) for a video game studio is notoriously difficult and painstaking enough as it is without factors like these complicating matters. Yet for QA testers at Activision Blizzard, a company that has come under fire in recent weeks for a whole host of troubling allegations, these may come with the territory. Indeed, a lengthy list of statements provided to Kotaku by the ABK Workers Alliance indicates as much, alongside other

  • Staff at a McDonald's franchise that accused bosses of giving them COVID-19 face masks made of dog diapers have settled their dispute with the owners

    Workers say bosses at the McDonald's franchise gave them face masks made of dog diapers and coffee filters. The owners deny the accusations.

  • 15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

    Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. To get the answer to "What is my net worth?" subtract your total liabilities from your total...

  • Car vending machine retailer Carvana can’t sell cars in Raleigh until 2022, DMV says

    All of Carvana’s vehicles in Raleigh are marked as “not for sale” until next year.

  • How Much Do Veterans Make From Military Retirement?

    Although many American corporations have done away with a traditional pension system, the U.S. military has not. If you've put in long years of service with the U.S. Armed Forces, you're entitled to a...

  • There is no such thing as a low-skilled worker

    It’s true that these jobs don’t require advanced degrees. “By using the STARs language, you begin to think of talent outside of the limiting parameters of degree and non-degree,” say authors Peter Blair, an assistant professor of education at Harvard University; Papia Debroy, senior vice president of insights at Opportunity@Work; and Justin Heck, a PhD candidate in political science at the University of Michigan.

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to dismiss sex trafficking indictment, despite Cosby claim

    A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's bid to dismiss her sex-trafficking indictment, which the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein claimed was justified by the recent overturning of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said she was not bound by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's June 30 decision to free https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bill-cosbys-sexual-assault-conviction-is-overturned-2021-06-30 Cosby, and that Maxwell had not been promised she would not be prosecuted, as the Pennsylvania court said Cosby had.

  • Chasing Tesla: Here are the current electric vehicle plans of every major car maker

    Where each company stands on its EVs goals and also, when available, their investment projections and the number of EV models they hope to bring to market.

  • With 10 million job openings, does the government have to create more?

    Employers in the private sector and in government are having trouble filling skilled roles.

  • Canadian justice lawyer says Huawei CFO was dishonest

    The dishonesty of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies put a bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, a Canadian justice department lawyer told an extradition hearing Thursday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges.

  • ‘Nightmare’: Ricky Kidd, wrongly convicted in 1996 murder, sues Kansas City police

    Ricky Kidd’s wrongful conviction was like “standing in a crowded plaza screaming you’re innocent, but no one is listening,” according to the lawsuit.

  • Robots are the new farm hands

    Artificial intelligence and automation are the new farmhands as growers try to boost productivity amid soaring global demand for food, biofuels and other agricultural products.Why it matters: Farmers one day will be able to manage their fields from their kitchen table, using a smartphone or tablet to drive machinery, inspect plants and irrigate or treat crops with fertilizer or insecticides.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDrivin