Major Connecticut fentanyl dealer gets 11.5-year prison sentence in federal case

A Connecticut drug dealer was sentenced to 11 1/2 years in prison for his part in distributing kilograms of fentanyl and heroin and collecting bags of cash for laundering in New York City, federal officials said.

Daniel Estremera, 42, who had been living in East Hartford, had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, federal authorities said.

In 2019, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s Hartford Task Force began investigating a Mexican-based ring distributing heroin and fentanyl in the state. Estremera and others had been getting bulk quantities and doling to street-level dealers, authorities said.

Cash from drug sales was handed off to a money broker in Brooklyn, New York, who helped launder proceeds before transfer to organization leaders. On Aug. 14, 2019, investigators stopped Estremera’s car after he met with a drug associate and seized $14,960 in cash. On Aug. 28, 2019, after watching Estremera transfer a shopping bag to another individual, investigators stopped the other person’s vehicle and seized $72,570 in cash, officials said. Between August and October 2019, law enforcement seized more than $100,000 in cash from other members of the drug trafficking organization.

The organization used locations in Central Connecticut to store, process and package fentanyl for street stale, including office space on Pratt Street in Hartford, an apartment in the city’s Asylum Hill neighborhood and a New Britain apartment. Estremera used an apartment on South Street in West Hartford to process, package and store narcotics, federal authorities said. On March 13, 2020, investigators searched the apartment and seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl and about 500 wax folds of the drug, according to a news release.

Estremera and several co-defendants were arrested on April 28, 2020 after investigators seized about $100,000 in cash, a firearm, several thousand wax folds of suspected fentanyl and numerous items used in the processing and packaging of narcotics, authorities said.

Estremera had been detained since his arrest. On June 3, 2020, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Estremera and nine others with narcotics distribution and money laundering offenses.

Estremera’s criminal history includes a state drug conviction for which he served a 42-month prison sentence and the federal conviction stemming from his role in a Hartford-area heroin trafficking ring. In February 2009, he was sentenced in federal court 120 months of imprisonment, followed by eight years of supervised release. He was released from prison in March 2018 and was on supervised release at the time of his arrest the more recent case.

On Thursday in federal court in New Haven, District Judge Janet C. Hall also sentenced Estremera to five years of supervised release for his role in the fentanyl trafficking ring and for violating the conditions of his supervised release that followed the prior federal conviction.

The DEA’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic police departments.

