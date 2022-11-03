Major container operator Maersk to liquidate its Russian subsidiary

Company has reached agreement to sell its stake in Russian port operator

The decision to liquidate the company was made by the sole shareholder of Maersk LLC.

According to the Unified State Register, as of Nov. 2, 100% of the authorized capital of Maersk LLC belongs to the founder — Denmark’s Maersk Line Agency Holding A/S.

According to the SPARK-Interfax analytical system, the company's revenue as per Russian Accounting Standards in 2021 amounted to RUB 845.9 million (approximately $13.61 million at the official exchange rate).

Claims of creditors of this company may be filed within two months from the date of publication of the announcement in the state Register Journal.

Earlier it was reported that Maersk was leaving the Russian market. The company reached an agreement to sell its stake in the Russian port operator Global Ports Investments and will no longer work with Russian legal entities.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine