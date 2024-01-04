Major crash backs up westbound Highway 80 traffic
The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a major crash that occurred at the intersection of Highway 80 and Faudree.
The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a major crash that occurred at the intersection of Highway 80 and Faudree.
The Niners led all teams with nine players selected, followed by the Cowboys and Ravens with seven each.
A law firm researched the number of fatal accidents involving animals in each state, finding three in which there were zero.
The financial aid site, which has been revamped, had limited availability during the launch period.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
Apple, Acer, Dell, Lenovo, HP and more: Toss out everything you thought you knew about choosing a laptop. Here's the straight skinny.
JLab's JBuds Lux ANC headphones have a spec sheet that rivals some of its more premium competition for just $80.
Oil jumps as much as 3% on supply disruption worries following reports of protests at a major Libyan oil field.
New Year, new physique? Fine, but get prepped with some workout relief first.
There are two small or compact pickup trucks for sale in 2024, the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Which small truck is best?
It's time for the Sugar Bowl game. Here's how to watch Washington and Texas face-off tonight.
It's time for the Rose Bowl game. Here's how to watch Michigan and Alabama face off tonight.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
The season of giving now extends to you! Time to treat yourself to bestselling knife sets, pillows and other fun finds.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
Police say the dispute began after the victim broke Ogletree's phone.
The Tesla Cybertruck has been through its first public crash, and these are the details.
India, a major player in the global automotive industry, has started focusing on transitioning to alternative fuels to curb pollution after expanding its consumer and vehicle bases and adding local manufacturing facilities over the past two decades. On this journey, 2024 will be a crucial year, as the country — the third-largest automotive market — faces challenges to offer accessible growth capital to late-stage startups while trying to lure Tesla and other foreign EV manufacturers to enter its domestic market. In 2023, India, the world's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, sold almost 24 million vehicles, including commercial and personal four-, three- and two-wheelers, according to the latest data on the government's Vahan portal.
One step, two step — get fit at home with this compact, effective workout gadget.