Major crash in Battle Ground leaves 3 hospitalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people have been hospitalized after a major crash involving two vehicles occurred in Battle Ground, Washington Saturday night.

Witnesses who saw the crash near SR 503 and Southwest Scotton Way called 911 to report it at after 10 p.m., officials said. The collision caused serious injuries.

A major two vehicle crash has left three hospitalized in Battle Ground. February 11, 2024 (courtesy Clark County Sheriff’s Office).

The Battle Ground Police Department is investigating the crash as the result of the inciting vehicle being operated by a person under the influence of intoxicants, according to a press release by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office — who assisted in the investigation.

The investigation caused the intersection to temporarily close.

