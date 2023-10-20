Major crash shuts down all lanes on I-10 at Trans Mountain Road; expect traffic delays

A crash involving two semitrucks and multiple vehicles caused serious injuries and shut down all lanes on I-10 West and East at Trans Mountain Road, according to police officials.

The El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigations unit is investigating the crash, and the exact cause remains unclear, according to officials.

Police haven't disclosed the severity of injuries related to the crash but did mention "serious injuries" in the news release as of Thursday evening.

Westbound and eastbound lanes at Trans Mountain, mile 6, are closed. Commuters traveling east are being detoured to Vinton Road exit 2, while those traveling west are rerouted to Artcraft Road exit 8.

The detour routes are expected to experience heavy congestion as drivers seek alternate paths to their destinations, according to police officials.

Authorities have not provided an estimated time for reopening the affected lanes.

Footage shows semitrailer crash onto other side of Trans Mountain Road

A video on social media shows a semitrailer charging downhill on Trans Mountain Road before smashing onto the other side of the road.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.

