Major crash in West Sacramento shuts down roadway.
At least two vehicles were involved in a major crash that shut down a West Sacramento roadway Monday night.
At least two vehicles were involved in a major crash that shut down a West Sacramento roadway Monday night.
“A normal guy would have been carried out of here.”
BMW's recent 5 Series update brought a slew of safety upgrades, enough that the car earned the IIHS' highest safety honor.
Things are not going well for the Spurs so far this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
The Titans scored 15 unanswered points in the final 2:40 to stun a Dolphins team struggling with a hobbled Tyreek Hill.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Miami's offense ground to a halt and didn't score in the first half with Hill sidelined.
On Monday, a jury sided with Epic Games over Google in an antitrust case that could reshape how app marketplaces like Google Play are allowed to operate. Epic, creator of the popular online multiplayer game Fortnite, first filed its lawsuit against Google in 2020 alleging that the tech giant's app store practices violated federal and California state antitrust laws. The lawsuit against Google was just one piece of Epic's flashy effort to rally app developers large and small against mobile software's entrenched gatekeepers.
Ford will cut production of its all-electric pickup truck in 2024 in an effort to match consumer demand. Ford executives signaled in October during its third-quarter earnings call plans to "adjust" production of its all-electric vehicles and delay about $12 billion in investments due to softening demand for higher-priced premium electric vehicles. The automaker didn't explicitly refer to the Lightning during the earnings call, instead pointing to other examples such as the reduction in Mustang Mach-E production and the decision to delay a second battery factory in Kentucky.
The Titans rallied from a 14-point hole late in the fourth quarter, while Tommy DeVito mounted a game-winning drive for the Giants.
Terran Orbital CEO Marc Bell told employees Monday the company is not looking for a buyer in an effort to quash a report that it was seeking bids by the end of the month, according to sources who spoke to TechCrunch. In that filing, the company confirmed that it was engaged in a “formal review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value,” a process that could include sale of the company, among other outcomes.
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
Turkey's Super Lig suspended all matches after the incident Monday.
Panera Bread's "Charged Lemonade" has a lot of caffeine. Here's how it ranks against other popular drinks.
Ohtani reportedly won't see $680 million of his groundbreaking contract for more than a decade. The deferral was reportedly his idea.
The famed retailer has a multibillion-dollar portfolio, but getting full value for it won't be easy.
The banner will hang alongside their 17 NBA championship banners, but won't look the same.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
If you base your opinions on recent news, you might think that the electric vehicle industry in the U.S. is in dire straits. Headlines tout that carmakers are worried about EV growth, consumer demand is waning, and President Biden's tax breaks haven't helped drive consumers towards EVs. Electric vehicles are actually selling faster than any other automotive segment, and total sales are expected to exceed 1 million for the first time this year.
Free Radical Design, the company tasked to create a TimeSplitters reboot, has closed its doors. Additionally, the developer’s official website now redirects to a 404 error, along with text reading “company not found” and a sad face.