Major crime cases continue to track lower in South Bend through third quarter of 2023

SOSUTH BEND — As summer winds down, there continues to be fewer violent crimes reported in the city, compared to recent years, in the first nine months of 2023, South Bend Police said Wednesday.

So far this year, according to date released by the South Bend Police Department, there have been 56 criminally assaulted shooting victims, a figure nearly half the 101 victims police reported for the first nine months of 2022.

There have been 609 gun violence incidents reported this year, also down from 713 incidents for the 2022 period.

"All Part 1 crimes have gone down every month this year, and including most of last year as well," Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said. "Again, (this is) not celebratory, because somebody's always a victim in any one of these Part 1 crimes, already, the crimes that you're seeing that are involved here."

Since 2019, the average number of gun violence victims has decreased to 41% over the similar nine-month period of each year. There have been 13 fatal gun violence victims so far this year, five less than the 18 from 2022.

The statistics also shows that about 6 in 10 shootings that involves a victim relates to what the police department determines a Group Member Involvement (GMI) a member of a gang or group or someone that associates with a group or gang but is not considered a part of that group.

Ruszkowski explained that in his perspective, when a person in these groups commits a crime and goes to prison, there's often a person who "takes that person's place."

He believes the groups can establish themselves in other parts of the city, and still have the capacity to commit gun violence.

The number of illicit guns taken from victims also has increased. Year-to-date, 558 guns have been confiscated, up from 385 guns over the same period in 2022.

But police officials credit the continued strength of recruitment and retention efforts in members of the police force as ways they can operate the various departments effectively.

Operations Division Chief Dan Skibins said the department is maintaining its current number of sworn officers at 245 and through transfers and people coming through the Law Enforcement Training Academy, the department could be at 248 or 249 sworn officers by year's end.

Also, a recent Prospect Day event, one in which prospective police officers can complete five of the eight stages in becoming a police officer, about 12 of 45 people completed those requisites and have the potential to receive further training.

Ruszkowski said with a full police force, things like traffic enforcement can be executed more easily.

Police officer traffic stops were 2,101 for the first quarter of 2023, but the department logged 3,943 for the third quarter.

"This is what we're able to do when we have enough personnel to be able to do it," Ruszkowski said.

Using what he calls a hybrid model, there are police officers solely devoted to enforcing traffic laws each shift, which frees up other officers to perform various types of service calls.

Mayor James Mueller, who is running for re-election, said the efforts the past several years to negotiate agreements with the FOP has resulted in conditions where the police force is attracting and retaining officers.

"What does that mean when we're fully staffed? It means your investigative unit is fully staffed so that they can do the investigations," Mueller said. "That means your patrol division is fully staffed so that they can do the traffic stops. We know we weren't able to do this when we were going call-to-call."

