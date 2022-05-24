Major Crime Squad investigating death of gunshot victim

May 23—The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a gunshot victim in Hebron.

According to a report by Connecticut State Police, troopers were called to a home at 158 Grayville Road for a report of a deceased male in the driveway Saturday just after 5 p. m.

The report states that a man identified as Witness No. 1 " explained that he located the victim on the ground, in the driveway.

After further investigation, it was determined that the deceased suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services."

" The Eastern District Major Crime Squad responded and assumed the investigation," the report added.

A post- mortem examination has been scheduled for the victim and the investigation was still ongoing on Sunday.

Daniel Larson, Hebron's Chair of the Board of Selectmen, confirmed on Sunday morning that he had just been informed of the report.

" There was an incident," said Larson, who had been in contact with Hebron Town Manager Andrew Tierney. Larson noted that there was no danger to the general public in that area.

" There is no need for the public to be concerned," Larson said.

" Whatever happened was limited to the participants in the event."

