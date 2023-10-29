'Major crimes' being investigated in Wewoka. Here's what we know

Residents and officials in Wewoka are on edge after a recent spike in gang violence.

A rash of gang violence in Wewoka, a town of about 3,200 people 70 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, has residents on edge, churches calling for peace and local police asking state and federal authorities to step in.

The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police announced over the weekend that it is investigating several major crimes in the city.

What is happening in Wewoka, Oklahoma?

A recent fatality at a convenience store and an increase in shootings have residents in Wewoka worried that violence is spiraling out of control.

On social media, police told residents crimes in Wewoka are related to rival gangs. The targets have been associates of the gangs, with ongoing retaliation stemming from an incident that occurred earlier this year.

“We have not been made aware of any direct threats,” police said. “The two gangs are fighting against each other. Unfortunately, the violence has escalated and has been brought into local businesses causing concern within the community.”

The Police Department is working with state and federal authorities to arrest and prosecute those involved with the violence.

District Attorney Erik Johnson announced that he is communicating with local, state and federal authorities, saying on social media “there will be a large law enforcement presence in Wewoka this weekend and in the coming weeks.”

Schools impacted by Wewoka violence

Wewoka Public Schools announced the district was switching to virtual learning for Friday because of the recent events in town. A high school football game was moved to another town.

The Wewoka Sorghum Festival, which was scheduled for Saturday, announced Friday on Facebook that it was canceling this year’s activities. However, the festival attributed the cancellation to weather.

“After consultation with the Seminole Nation Museum, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the 2023 Wewoka Sorghum Festival due to adverse weather conditions,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “We understand the excitement and anticipation that has built up around this annual event, and we share in your disappointment. The decision to cancel was not made lightly, but it is our responsibility to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.”

In wake of violence, Wewoka church holds candlelight service

Faith leaders in Wewoka have called for peace in the community.

Blessed Rock Free Will Baptist Church welcomed the community to a candlelight service and prayer.

“The message Sunday will be about finding God's comfort in times of pain and we are going to discuss how we can make a difference in our community as God has commanded us!” the church announced on social media.

