Major cruise lines have suspended operations for 30 days. Here's what you need to know

Cruise lines have taken unprecedented steps in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know if you're on a cruise, planning a cruise or trying to rebook a cruise.

What has happened to cruising in the United States?

Major cruise lines including Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Celebrity announced they would suspend sailing operations to and from U.S. ports for 30 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday.

“CLIA cruise line members are voluntarily and temporarily suspending operations from the U.S. as we work to address this public health crisis,” said Kelly Craighead, CLIA president and CEO in a statement. “This is an unprecedented situation."

Viking announced similar measures Wednesday. Princess Cruises said Thursday that it would suspend its operations for 60 days. Two of its ships, the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess, have experienced outbreaks of coronavirus in recent weeks in Japan and California, respectively. Disney Cruises suspended its operations Friday.

More than 700 passengers on the Diamond Princess became infected, including 46 Americans. Six people died. At least two passengers and 19 crew members contracted the coronavirus on the Grand Princess. That ship docked in Oakland, California, on Monday, and nearly all passengers had disembarked as of Saturday.

I'm on a cruise now. What's going to happen?

Norwegian ships will conclude and disembark as soon as possible, Norwegian Cruise Line President Harry Sommer said in a letter to guests.

Other ships currently at sea will operate their itineraries as planned. Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen said, for example, the Carnival Fantasy left on Friday and will return to Mobile, Alabama, on Monday.

Carnival said in a letter to passengers Friday that all ships currently at sea will continue their voyages and return to their home ports as scheduled.

Celebrity Cruise ships that left U.S. ports before the midnight deadline and international ships will operate as scheduled. U.S. ships currently at sea will continue on schedule.

Royal Caribbean said it would conclude its sailings as scheduled.

I was supposed to go on a cruise. Will I get a refund?

Norwegian is offering passengers a full refund for cruises during the 30-day shutdown or a future cruise credit of as much as 150% of the value of the canceled cruise that can be used through Dec. 31, 2022.

Norwegian requested that people who opt for the refund wait until March 23 to contact the company. Refunds will be credited within 90 days, the company said. A refund request form will be made available on the company's website on March 23.

Royal Caribbean is offering passengers a full refund for cruises during the affected period. Passengers have until Dec. 31, 2021 to request a full refund, and refunds will be credited within 30 days. Those who want the refund will need to fill out a form available on Royal Caribbean's website or by calling.

Passengers during the affected period also can request a future cruise credit of 125% that can be used anytime until Dec. 31, 2021. Passengers who request the credit will receive it by email on April 13.

Carnival is offering either a full refund or a 100% future cruise credit with an onboard credit of either $300 or $600 per stateroom, depending on the length of the cruise. Passengers have until Dec. 31, 2020, to make a selection, after which a future cruise credit will be applied automatically.

Future cruises must be taken before Dec. 31, 2022.

Princess, which has been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, is offering refunds and future cruise credits to passengers who booked and completed payment on or after Feb. 4. Future cruise credits can be used on any sailing through May 1, 2022.

Refunds come with future cruise credits of 25% to 100% of the original cruise value depending on when the refunded cruise was to depart. Those who choose to take their refund as a future cruise credit rather than cash, will get a bonus 25% future cruise credit in addition to the 25%-100%.

Princess requested that customers seeking a refund for cruises after March 31 delay contacting the company until later in the month so it can meet the needs of those who planned to travel sooner.