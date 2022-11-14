Major crypto exchange reassures investors over fears of contagion

Chris Price
·7 min read
FTX collapsed on Friday - STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
FTX collapsed on Friday - STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Investors fear cryptocurrency's equivalent of a run on the banks as the head of another popular exchange tried to reassure investors following the dramatic collapse of FTX.

Crypto.com chief executive Kris Marszalek held a livestreamed Q&A on YouTube to answer questions around some transactions on the platform that had sparked speculation and fund withdrawals.

Mr Marszalek said the company has a "very strong balance sheet" and insisted withdrawals from the platform are working and will continue to work

Crypto.com, which lends its name to the Crypto.com Arena, the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, had tweeted that "a lot has happened in the last week and there are a lot of questions which we want to address".

It follows the sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which it is feared will spark a crisis of confidence in the industry among investors.

The founder of the world's largest crypto exchange Binance has said no one is safe from a "bad player" in the market.
Changpeng Zhao is a major rival of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, although he did not mention him by name.

Mr Zhao, known as "CZ", said the cryptocurrency world needs to “increase the clarity of regulations”.

Read the latest updates below.

08:43 AM

Crypto.com founder insists exchange has 'very strong balance sheet'

The chief executive of Crypto.com has said withdrawals from the platform are working and will continue to work as he tried to reassure markets unnerved by the sudden collapse of rival FTX.

Kris Marszalek held a livestreamed Q&A session on YouTube this morning where he repeated that the company has less than $10 million of exposure to FTX and a "very strong balance sheet".

After FTX filed for bankruptcy late last week, markets have turned their attention to the health of other crypto exchanges like Crypto.com.

The company's native CRO token has slumped 45% in the past week, data from CoinGecko show.

Crypto.com never uses CRO as collateral for loans, Marszalek said.

The company, which has some 70 million users and sponsors the stadium that his home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, has one-to-one reserves coverage for all assets and liabilities, he added.

Mr Marszalek also said the company will remain an official sponsor for the Fifa World Cup this month.

08:38 AM

Informa leads FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 edged higher in early trading as a weaker pound helped the export-oriented index.

Shares in events organiser Informa led the way with a rise of 8.5pc after it gave shareholders an upbeat outlook on earnings.

Other strong performers were tobacco company Imperial Brands, up 2.2pc, and drugs-maker AstraZeneca, up 2.1pc.

The FTSE 100 has gained 0.4pc to reach 7,348.25.

08:26 AM

London loses largest European stock market crown

London is no longer home to the largest stock markets in Europe as the value of UK assets were hit by concerns about economic growth.

Paris has taken the crown after the combined market capitalisation of its major share exchanges overtook those in the capital, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg.

Domestic UK shares have had a tough year while shares in the likes of French luxury-goods maker LVMH and Gucci owner Kering SA have performed well of late, most recently thanks of optimism about the potential easing of China's zero-Covid policy.

Currency movements have also helped Paris, with the pound down 13pc against the dollar this year, while the euro has only lost 9pc.

08:15 AM

Gas prices increase

European natural gas prices rebounded from a slump last week as temperatures are set to turn colder in parts of the continent after a period of abnormal warmth.

Benchmark Dutch futures advanced as much as 5.8pc after losing 15pc last week.

People may be forced to start using their heaters soon as forecaster Maxar Technologies LLC predicts conditions  should get cooler in some parts of the continent by the coming weekend and into early next week.

In addition, outages in Norway are keeping supplies from the Nordic country curbed, with two more fields having process issues on Monday, according to network operator Gassco.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 opened marginally lower at the start of a big week when the Chancellor will deliver his Autumn Statement.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5pc to 7,335.53 points.

07:53 AM

Binance could set up crypto recovery fund

Major cryptocurrencies erased losses and turned higher this morning after the founder of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange signalled the prospect of his company becoming a lender of last resort.

Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the world's largest digital-asset exchange plans to set up an industry recovery fund.

Zhao said Monday the goal was to "reduce further cascading negative effects" of the bankruptcy of rival exchange FTX.

Bitcoin spiked higher after Zhao's tweet and was pushing toward $17,000.

07:39 AM

Joules to appoint administrators

Around 1,600 jobs are under threat after fashion retailer Joules revealed it is set to appoint administrators following a failure to secure a vital cash injection.

The brand - famous for its posh wellies - said talks over an emergency cash-call with investors including its founder Tom Joule were unsuccessful and have ended.

It said it would file a notice of intention to appoint Interpath Advisory as administrators to the firm and its subsidiaries "as soon as reasonably practicable".

Joules said: "The board is taking this action to protect the interests of its creditors."

07:29 AM

Good morning

The Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said its chief executive would go live on YouTube today to answer questions around some transactions on the platform that had sparked speculation and fund withdrawals.

Chief executive Kris Marszalek said on Twitter on Sunday that the exchange had mistakenly sent 320,000 of the Ethereum token ether to another exchange called Gate.io on Oct 21, worth about $400m.

5 things to start your day

1) Bank of England is ‘dragging its feet’ on cutting EU red tape - Jacob Rees-Mogg says Threadneedle Street is ‘consistent obstacle’ to post-Brexit reforms

2) How Jeremy Hunt could consign Britain to higher tax for a generation - Osborne-era austerity could return as another Chancellor tries to fix country's finances

3) Rising cost of living forcing retirees back to work, says Britain’s biggest recruiter - Work from home fizzles out as recession hands power back to bosses

4) FTX rebuked by Bahamas regulator after users were able to rescue cash from failing firm - Exchange faces fresh controversy over withdrawals as company teetered on the brink

5) Asking prices fall by £4,000 in a month - Sellers face a 20pc decline in demand from buyers

What happened overnight

November's stellar rebound in Chinese stocks continued as plans for a sweeping rescue package to bail out developers sent property stocks rallying.

Along with Friday's easing of some Covid controls, the property support gave traders confidence that Beijing is finally taking concrete steps to tackle the two biggest sore points for the market - Covid Zero and the property crisis.

Pessimism has soon given way to optimism as Chinese stocks seek to emerge from a rout that slashed their weightings in global portfolios and made them the world's worst performers.

Frenzied buying amid a fear of missing out on the rally has sent one measure of volatility in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to the highest globally.

Recommended Stories

  • Binance Starts Recovery Fund for Crypto Projects Facing Liquidity Crisis

    Tron founder Justin Sun said that Tron, Huobi Global and Poloniex will support Binance in its initiative.

  • Crypto.com says balance sheet strong, exchange not in trouble

    Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com's chief executive said the firm will prove all naysayers wrong on the platform being in trouble, and that it has a robust balance sheet and took no risks. Chief executive Kris Marszalek took questions in a livestreaming YouTube address, and also said the platform always maintained reserves to match every coin customers held on its platform. "We will just continue with our business as usual and we will prove all the naysayers and there is (sic) many of these right now on Twitter over the last couple of days," Marszalek said.

  • Crypto Token Launch Platform Tokensoft Doxes 4500 Users, Calling Them ‘Bad Actors’

    A Tokensoft community manager published an excel sheet of "bad actors" on Discord with their personal details.

  • Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations

    Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners". "We're in a new industry, we've seen in the past week, things go crazy in the industry," Zhao told a gathering of G20 leaders at the summit in Bali. "We do need some regulations, we do need to do this properly, we do need to do this in a stable way."

  • 3 Great Growth Stocks You Should Buy Now

    All this suggests business profitability is due for a big slowdown, if not a contraction, heading into the new year. While the market could care less about business performance right at the moment, once the mood improves, top growth stocks are set to launch. Three Fool.com contributors think Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Ring Central (NYSE: RNG), and Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) are a buy right now.

  • FTX, authorities investigate potential US$477 mln theft

    FTX officials confirmed on Sunday that unauthorized transactions have drained millions of remaining user funds from wallets over the weekend.

  • Taylor Sheridan Universe: A Shocking Death In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere; And Stallone-Starrer ‘Tulsa King’

    Warning, Spoilers Abound: The Taylor Sheridan Universe got back in business tonight with two Fifth Season debut episodes of Yellowstone, and the launch of Tulsa King. Latter is the comedy that has Sly Stallone as its aging mobster star, and Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire vet Terence Winter as show runner. This will serve as a […]

  • As regulators scrutinise FTX, investor focus swings to Crypto.com

    The fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX kept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies under pressure on Monday, with market participants worrying about heavy withdrawals at Singapore-based exchange Crypto.com. Crypto.com tweeted that its chief executive Kris Marszalek will go live on YouTube to answer questions around some transactions on the platform that had sparked speculation and fund withdrawals. While Marszalek tweeted to say the ether, worth about $400 million, had been accidentally transferred and was recovered, his comments failed to allay concerns in a market already on edge after the spectacular public collapse of FTX last week.

  • Chinese tech billionaire Richard Liu gives up front office roles and direct ownership at JD, but is he still in control?

    One of China's most prominent tech tycoons is relinquishing direct ownership and executive roles in various entities under the business empire he founded nearly a quarter century ago, triggering questions about his next steps after the abrupt end of a lengthy legal battle in the US involving a rape allegation. Richard Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of JD.com and the world's 155th richest man with an estimated net worth of US$10.8 billion, has surrendered his 45 per cent stakes in each of

  • US intelligence report shows UAE efforts to meddle in American political system: Washington Post

    A classified U.S. intelligence report states that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, has engaged in an extensive effort to influence U.S. political decisions. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the UAE’s efforts include legal and illegal measures to try to influence the country’s foreign…

  • Kerry says ‘a few’ countries want to retreat from 1.5 degree climate goal

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Sunday that “a few” countries are resistant to mentioning a 1.5 degree Celsius global warming goal in whatever agreement emerges from the COP27 summit in Egypt. “You’re absolutely correct. There are very few countries, but a few, that have raised the issue of not mentioning this word or that…

  • Jubilant Kherson races to restore power

    STORY: Jubilant crowds greet Ukrainian troops in Kherson.Celebrating the Russian retreat with flowers and dancing. "I cannot even speak, I am so full of emotions," this resident says. "God bless us." Russia has abandoned the only regional capital it had captured in the war in one of its biggest blows yet, but it's not over. Fleeing Russian forces mined critical infrastructure, Kherson regional officials said on Sunday (November 13). Most homes are still without electricity and water, which the utility companies are working to restore. On Kherson's outskirts, a graveyard of military hardware ... deserted Russian positions ... testify to months of occupation.The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat of the war in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.”We could not say a word here. Four cars came and they told us: 'It is because of your pro-Ukrainian position.' I said: 'You can shoot us down because we are Ukrainians.' We could not say a word. We could not say: 'Glory to Ukraine!'" Police said they were setting up checkpoints and sweeping for mines. The governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, says there'll be an overnight curfew from 5 p.m. and no one can leave or enter the city, as a security measure. Volleys of artillery fire surrounded the international airport.As residents partied in the streets, fierce fighting continued along the eastern front in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine's general staff reported.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy credited Ukraine's success in Kherson and elsewhere in part to stiff resistance in the Donetsk region, despite repeated Russian attacks."There, it is just hell", he said in his regular evening video address on Saturday (November 12). "There are extremely fierce battles there every day." For now, the joy is intense though. In Odesa, there was even an impromptu wedding when this couple - she an evacuee from Kherson - heard the Russians had finally left.

  • Stocks Mixed as Cautious Fed Tone Saps Ebullience: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity futures struggled for direction at the start of the week as a cautious tone from a Fed speaker tempered ebullience that inflation may have peaked.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32

  • Trump will make a 'professional' and 'buttoned-up' 2024 bid announcement, top advisor says, despite many urging him to delay

    Jason Miller said Donald Trump will announce his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday, despite the midterms setback for MAGA candidates.

  • FTX founder Bankman-Fried denies fleeing to South America amid crypto collapse

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly denied speculative reports that he had flown to South America after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy.

  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) hikes 39% this week, taking one-year gains to 398%

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you buy and hold the...

  • Jennifer Lopez Affleck Wore a ‘Jennifer and Ben’ Necklace in Previously Unseen Throwback Photos

    She recently described her decision to take Ben Affleck's name as a “power move.”

  • Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Two Days

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Young & Co.'s...

  • Press Coverage: Allen, Kyler, McKinnon

    Rivers McCown looks at the press clips and noise around Josh Allen and Kyler Murray for Week 10, then ponders Jerick McKinnon's surprise hammy injury (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Hensoldt AG Just Missed EPS By 34%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    Shareholders might have noticed that Hensoldt AG ( ETR:5UH ) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The...