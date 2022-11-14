Major crypto exchange reassures investors over fears of contagion

FTX collapsed on Friday - STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Investors fear cryptocurrency's equivalent of a run on the banks as the head of another popular exchange tried to reassure investors following the dramatic collapse of FTX.

Crypto.com chief executive Kris Marszalek held a livestreamed Q&A on YouTube to answer questions around some transactions on the platform that had sparked speculation and fund withdrawals.

Mr Marszalek said the company has a "very strong balance sheet" and insisted withdrawals from the platform are working and will continue to work

Crypto.com, which lends its name to the Crypto.com Arena, the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, had tweeted that "a lot has happened in the last week and there are a lot of questions which we want to address".

It follows the sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which it is feared will spark a crisis of confidence in the industry among investors.

The founder of the world's largest crypto exchange Binance has said no one is safe from a "bad player" in the market.

Changpeng Zhao is a major rival of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, although he did not mention him by name.

Mr Zhao, known as "CZ", said the cryptocurrency world needs to “increase the clarity of regulations”.

08:43 AM

Crypto.com founder insists exchange has 'very strong balance sheet'

The chief executive of Crypto.com has said withdrawals from the platform are working and will continue to work as he tried to reassure markets unnerved by the sudden collapse of rival FTX.

Kris Marszalek held a livestreamed Q&A session on YouTube this morning where he repeated that the company has less than $10 million of exposure to FTX and a "very strong balance sheet".

After FTX filed for bankruptcy late last week, markets have turned their attention to the health of other crypto exchanges like Crypto.com.

The company's native CRO token has slumped 45% in the past week, data from CoinGecko show.

Crypto.com never uses CRO as collateral for loans, Marszalek said.

The company, which has some 70 million users and sponsors the stadium that his home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, has one-to-one reserves coverage for all assets and liabilities, he added.

Mr Marszalek also said the company will remain an official sponsor for the Fifa World Cup this month.

08:38 AM

Informa leads FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 edged higher in early trading as a weaker pound helped the export-oriented index.

Shares in events organiser Informa led the way with a rise of 8.5pc after it gave shareholders an upbeat outlook on earnings.

Other strong performers were tobacco company Imperial Brands, up 2.2pc, and drugs-maker AstraZeneca, up 2.1pc.

The FTSE 100 has gained 0.4pc to reach 7,348.25.

08:26 AM

London loses largest European stock market crown

London is no longer home to the largest stock markets in Europe as the value of UK assets were hit by concerns about economic growth.

Paris has taken the crown after the combined market capitalisation of its major share exchanges overtook those in the capital, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg.

Domestic UK shares have had a tough year while shares in the likes of French luxury-goods maker LVMH and Gucci owner Kering SA have performed well of late, most recently thanks of optimism about the potential easing of China's zero-Covid policy.

Currency movements have also helped Paris, with the pound down 13pc against the dollar this year, while the euro has only lost 9pc.

08:15 AM

Gas prices increase

European natural gas prices rebounded from a slump last week as temperatures are set to turn colder in parts of the continent after a period of abnormal warmth.

Benchmark Dutch futures advanced as much as 5.8pc after losing 15pc last week.

People may be forced to start using their heaters soon as forecaster Maxar Technologies LLC predicts conditions should get cooler in some parts of the continent by the coming weekend and into early next week.

In addition, outages in Norway are keeping supplies from the Nordic country curbed, with two more fields having process issues on Monday, according to network operator Gassco.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 opened marginally lower at the start of a big week when the Chancellor will deliver his Autumn Statement.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5pc to 7,335.53 points.

07:53 AM

Binance could set up crypto recovery fund

Major cryptocurrencies erased losses and turned higher this morning after the founder of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange signalled the prospect of his company becoming a lender of last resort.

Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the world's largest digital-asset exchange plans to set up an industry recovery fund.

Zhao said Monday the goal was to "reduce further cascading negative effects" of the bankruptcy of rival exchange FTX.

Bitcoin spiked higher after Zhao's tweet and was pushing toward $17,000.

To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is forming an industry recovery fund, to help projects who are otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis. More details to come soon. In the meantime, please contact Binance Labs if you think you qualify. 1/2 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 14, 2022

07:39 AM

Joules to appoint administrators

Around 1,600 jobs are under threat after fashion retailer Joules revealed it is set to appoint administrators following a failure to secure a vital cash injection.

The brand - famous for its posh wellies - said talks over an emergency cash-call with investors including its founder Tom Joule were unsuccessful and have ended.

It said it would file a notice of intention to appoint Interpath Advisory as administrators to the firm and its subsidiaries "as soon as reasonably practicable".

Joules said: "The board is taking this action to protect the interests of its creditors."

07:29 AM

Good morning

The Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said its chief executive would go live on YouTube today to answer questions around some transactions on the platform that had sparked speculation and fund withdrawals.

Chief executive Kris Marszalek said on Twitter on Sunday that the exchange had mistakenly sent 320,000 of the Ethereum token ether to another exchange called Gate.io on Oct 21, worth about $400m.

What happened overnight

November's stellar rebound in Chinese stocks continued as plans for a sweeping rescue package to bail out developers sent property stocks rallying.

Along with Friday's easing of some Covid controls, the property support gave traders confidence that Beijing is finally taking concrete steps to tackle the two biggest sore points for the market - Covid Zero and the property crisis.

Pessimism has soon given way to optimism as Chinese stocks seek to emerge from a rout that slashed their weightings in global portfolios and made them the world's worst performers.

Frenzied buying amid a fear of missing out on the rally has sent one measure of volatility in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to the highest globally.