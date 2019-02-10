Major Currencies Gradually Roll Back After Short Recovery, Bitcoin Stays Over $3,600

Sunday, Feb. 10 — while Bitcoin (BTC) is managing to stay above the $3,600 price point for the third day in a row, other major cryptocurrencies are mostly in the red as the markets gradually roll back after short recovery, Coin360 data shows.

Market visualization from Coin360 More

Market visualization from Coin360

BTC has been trading sideways during the last 24 hours, but the coin is still above over its psychological threshold of $3,600 at press time. As Cointelegraph previously reported, the top currency gained over $200 in value on Friday, Feb. 8, hitting $3,691 at some point during that day.

Also this week, BTC daily transaction volume almost reached levels it had not seen since January 2018, when world’s top cryptocurrency was worth close to $20,000.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart More

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ripple (XRP) — currently the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency — has seen almost a 3 percent decline and is now trading around $0.3. Its market capitalization has shrunk in last 24 hours to a total of $12.5 billion in comparison to yesterday’s $12.7 billion.

Ripple 7-day price chart More

Ripple 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

However, XRP still surpasses Ethereum (ETH), the next largest crypto, by market cap. ETH has also lost over 2 percent in price throughout the day and is hovering around $115. Its market cap is now around $12.3 billion after reaching $12.5 billion at some point on Saturday, Feb. 9.