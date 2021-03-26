Major damage across Newnan as tornado hits Georgia

Meteorologists said one large, dangerous tornado moved through Newnan, Georgia and surrounding communities in the Atlanta metro area, downing trees and power lines, and causing widespread damage. (March 26)

Video Transcript

PAT WILSON: Still, again, we have a lot of work left ahead of us. Our teams are still out working as of now. And we expect we're gonna be out for some time to come as we check each home to make sure that we have everyone out.

MICHAEL TERRELL: We still have a lot that we're trying to figure out. We still have trees down and roads blocked.

LENN WOOD: Please stay off the roads. The linemen that are out there working tried to restore the electricity are having trouble where they're having to work in the roadway and cars keep coming by. So we're asking if you don't have a reason or a need to be out on the roads, please stay off the roads.

  • Witnesses recount deadly tornadoes in Alabama: 'It came and it took them'

    A day after violent tornadoes killed at least five people in Alabama and left residents sorting through the destruction on Friday, storm forecasters issued another "severe weather risk" warning for the U.S. South this weekend. In the wake of reports of 24 tornadoes striking Alabama and Georgia on Thursday, rough weather on Saturday could stir more tornadoes in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and the surrounding area, according to the National Weather Service. Five people were killed in Alabama, NWS reported, although it could be days before the death count is finalized.

  • Catastrophic damage after tornado strikes overnight in Georgia

    Newnan, southwest of Atlanta, was damaged by an overnight tornado that struck its downtown. One person in Coweta County died from a medical emergency.

  • Alabama, Georgia pick up the pieces after deadly tornadoes

    Chainsaws buzzed through fallen trees, stunned residents dug in the rubble that had been their homes, and neighbors rushed in to help on Friday after multiple tornadoes ripped a path of devastation across the Deep South. As many as 10 tornadoes — an estimated eight in Alabama and two in Georgia — carved a tremendous path of devastation on Thursday, uprooting 100-year-old trees, stripping roofs from houses, seriously damaging schools and businesses, and scattering treasured family possessions far and wide. All of the twisters were spawned by “supercell” thunderstorms, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

  • Tornado kills 3 from family in Alabama

    Alabama man loses 3 family members to tornado: "You know you hear about it every day on the news, but once it hits you, it hits you." (March 26)

  • Deadly tornadoes cut path of destruction across Alabama, Georgia

    A deadly supercell thunderstorm spawned a long-tracking tornado across parts of Alabama on Thursday, just a week after another round of severe weather left extensive damage across the Southeast. At least six fatalities have been reported from the day, five of which came from outside of Birmingham, Alabama's most populous city, as scenes of destruction flooded social media in the hours after the storms hit. The other death came in Coweta County, Georgia, early Friday morning. In all, Thursday saw 23 tornado reports according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center (SPC). Mississippi saw one twister and Georgia reported five as Alabama took the brunt of the day's severity, totaling 17 tornadoes on the day. The storm first spawned a tornado south of Tuscaloosa around midday Thursday, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada said, with the tornado threat continuing as the storm trekked northeastward. As it moved just south of Birmingham, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a rare tornado emergency, typically reserved for the most extreme situations when there is a high risk to lives and property due to a confirmed tornado. Shortly before 2 p.m. CDT, a large tornado tracked through the southeastern area of Birmingham, Alabama, leaving trees snapped and power lines downed across communities in its wake. A house in Eagle Point, Alabama, was completely destroyed after a tornado moved through the area on March 25, 2021. (Twitter/ @kellibrookemac) The Pelham Police Department in Shelby County stressed for people to stay off the roads and to stay away from tornado-damaged areas, and also confirmed that several homes had been damaged in the area and there had been "extensive damage" in the Crosscreek community. The storm continued taking a west-to-northeast trajectory across the state, triggering reports of tornadoes rising in Hale, Bibb, St. Clair, Shelby, which borders Birmingham, and Calhoun counties. On Friday, survey teams found that an EF3 tornado had tracked for 34 miles from southwest of Helena to northeast of Vandiver in Shelby County, Alabama, a path that runs south to southeast of Birmingham. Previously, the teams had listed this tornado as an EF2, though the rating was bumped up after surveying the Eagle Point area where winds were estimated to have reached 140 mph. Another preliminary report from survey teams on Friday found an area of EF2 damage near Ohatchee in Calhoun County, and two EF1 tornadoes were confirmed from Thursday -- one in southeast Pickens County and one in the South Roebuck area of northeast Birmingham. In Georgia, a tornado emergency was prompted in the Atlanta suburb of Newnan just after midnight and several reports of downed trees and power lines soon emerged, according to The Associated Press. "It's still dark so it's hard to assess all of the damage but we believe we have 30 broken poles," Newnan Utilities general manager Dennis McEntire said. "We serve about 10,000 customers and about half are without electricity right now." McEntire added that the damage from the storm was so severe that it would take days to fully piece the electrical system together again. Drone footage over the Newnan area captured the widespread destruction left behind by the twister, as many homes, offices and school buildings throughout the city were left crumbled or without roofs. Entire streets saw demolition from the severe weather, leaving weeks worth of cleanup ahead. On Friday, the National Weather Service released preliminary information, noting that an ongoing survey had found EF4 damage indicating wind speeds of up to 170 mph in the hardest hit areas near LaGrange Street and Smokey Road. On Friday morning, Coweta County authorities reported one fatality from Thursday's storms, raising the total outbreak death toll to at least six. "We had a pretty catastrophic storm hit our town last night," Coweta County EMA Michael Terrell said Friday morning. The Newnan High School received extensive damage and the impact was so severe in that area of the town that officials were forced to block access to the public. According to 11Alive, Newnan Fire Chief Stephen Brown said the damage was "overwhelming" and crews needed to go door-to-door to check on residents. Although it's not unheard of for tornadoes to impact the northern Georgia region, Terrell said that as the sun came up on Friday and the full scope of damage was better understood, the findings may be shocking. "I kind of think about this kind of stuff when you look out in the Midwest, Oklahoma," he said of the impact. "I think you're going to see that same kind of damage here and when you look around Newnan and our county." After an EF-2 tornado tracked near the towns of Ohatchee and Wellington, Alabama, about 60 miles east of Birmingham, the Calhoun County coroner confirmed at least five fatalities in the area, according to 6WBRC. The coroner added that three family members were killed in the same house and the fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth fatality was reported along Wellington Road. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade reported at least two injuries in the area, according to WVTM13. He added that multiple structures in the area had also been damaged or destroyed. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Between the tornado emergencies and warnings, the NWS office in Birmingham, Alabama, posted Thursday evening over Twitter that a tornado had moved just south of its office. Despite the wind gusts reaching up to 46 knots, or 54 mph, the building still had commercial power after the storm had passed. As ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann covered the severe weather event unfolding across his state, a moment came when he had to briefly step off camera. "The reason I had to step out, we had major damage at my house," Spann said upon returning to the broadcast a few minutes later. "My wife is OK, but the tornado came right through there and it's not good, it's bad. It's bad." After sharing the news, he carried on with his coverage of the storm. A GoFundMe page aimed at raising money to help Spann has since been launched. "James Spann is an incredible meteorologist from Alabama," said Andre Brooks, the creator of the page. A radar image after a storm passed Newnan, Georgia, where a tornado touched down and caused damage. (AccuWeather) Spann later released a statement that his wife was in the home when it was hit by the tornado, but she was safe because she was in their in-home shelter. "While we lost many trees, the home is intact and we will not have to 'rebuild,'" Spann said. "Please consider helping others across the state who have much more serious damage." This event marks the second time this month that storm-weary residents across the Southeast have found themselves in a "high-risk" area, a warning that's already considered rare for the SPC to issue. The SPC released its most urgent warning Thursday, March 25, a week after issuing its last warning at the same level. This was the first time since 1991 that the SPC had issued its most urgent warning for two separate events during the month of March. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YuKeLa3Bml— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 25, 2021 By midday, National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters issued a tornado watch across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee, due to what they called a "particularly dangerous situation" with the potential severity of the anticipated storms. The watch stretched across an area that is home to more than 5 million people. The watch was followed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declaring a state of emergency for 46 of the state's 67 counties, which included the cities of Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Huntsville. "This severe weather event, coupled with the COVID-19 public health emergency, poses extraordinary conditions of disaster and of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state," Ivey's statement said. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Video: Among tornado destruction, Alabama course that hosted U.S. Women’s Open suffers significant damage

    Among the wreckage was the top private golf course in Alabama, home of the 2018 U.S. Women's Open, which suffered major damage.

  • Recovery efforts begin after tornado damage in Alabama

    Residents have a long road ahead of them in the Centreville area, but efforts were beginning on Friday to clean up after a tornado that left a swath of destruction in its wake.

  • Tornado leaves 2-mile path of destruction in Alabama

    Near Centreville, Alabama, Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer takes a look at the damage left behind by an extremely wide tornado.

  • Alabama TV Weatherman Finds Out a Tornado Struck His Home – While He’s on Air

    On Thursday, Alabama meteorologist James Spann got a big surprise while reporting on a wave of severe storms Thursday, as he received news during the broadcast that his own home had been damaged by a Tornado. Spann left mid-broadcast and when he came back on the air, he explained that “the reason I had to step out: we’ve had major damage at my house. My wife is OK. A tornado came right through there and it’s not good. It’s bad. It’s bad.” Ultimately, Spann got lucky. According to his wife, a massive tree missed his house — she was protected in their personal storm shelter, built to withstand F5 tornados. Also Read: Yo-Yo Ma Plays Surprise Concert After Vaccination (Video) “Had a scare today. As I often say, tornadoes happen to real people, at a real place, at a real time,” Spann tweeted after the broadcast. He also shared a post from Facebook that thanked people for checking in and explaining more about the situation. Had a scare today. As I often say, tornadoes happen to real people, at a real place, at a real time. pic.twitter.com/uoGxcKAJZE — James Spann (@spann) March 26, 2021 “My wife was at home when it hit, but she got the warning, was in our home shelter, and is fine, Spann wrote. “While we have lost many trees, the home is intact and we will not have to ‘rebuild.'” Spann ended his post by asking readers to help others in the state who suffered worse damage and thanked them for their kindness. Read original story Alabama TV Weatherman Finds Out a Tornado Struck His Home – While He’s on Air At TheWrap

  • Alabama Weatherman Finds Out His Home Was Hit by a Tornado Live on Air: 'It Is a Huge Mess'

    WBMA chief meteorologist James Spann continued to report live as a tornado hit his community while his wife was home

