Major developments announced in four KCK cold case murders

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County officials announced major developments in four cold cases out of Kansas City, Kansas, that span over multiple decades.

At a news conference Wednesday, KCK police announced the arrest of Gary Dion Davis, a truck driver, now charged in two murders that date back more than 20 years.

The victims are Christina Ranae King, whose body was found on Christmas Day in 1998 and Pearl Davis, also known as Sammemah, whose body was found in a KCK home in November of 1996.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said DNA evidence from both murder scenes matched Gary Davis’ DNA profile.

Gary Davis has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to Dupree. He’s currently being held at the Wyandotte County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police said they’re looking at Gary Davis as a possible suspect in other cold cases across the nation.

The Kansas City, Kansas Cold Case Squad also made an arrest in a 1997 murder and the death of an infant, whose body was found in a dumpster at a KCK apartment complex in 1976. The suspect in the infant’s death has since died.

