Major donation pushes Gift of Warmth campaign total past $70K for neighbors in need

Gift of Warmth donations continued to arrive this week, including a whopping $10,000 donation to Rockingham Community Action from LJ Harper Falzone.

To date, the Gift of Warmth program has raised just shy of $71,000 (with checks still arriving) for use by the Rockingham and Strafford county community assistance programs to help our neighbors in need stay warm when the weather turns cold.

For 18 years, those who have been helped by Gift of Warmth, most often due to illness, infirmity, accident, job loss or some other hardship, have shared their stories, putting a name to the need. And the common thread in their stories is that they never expected to need help, were reluctant to ask for help and then were so grateful when help was given with kindness and compassion. They tell their stories as a way of giving back to the community that has cared for them and so that funds can be raised to help others as they have been helped.

Gift of Warmth

All money raised during the Gift of Warmth campaign goes directly to the CAP programs. Unlike federal fuel assistance, these funds come with no strings attached. Community action can apply the money quickly and where it is most needed without having to clear bureaucratic hurdles.

"The money raised through the Gift of Warmth Campaign impacts our ability to help clients in various states of crisis efficiently and effectively, allowing for solutions to be found most quickly," said Patte Ardizzoni, Rockingham County community engagement manager for Southern New Hampshire Services, Inc.

While the annual fundraising campaign has officially ended, Seacoast Media Group is still more than happy to send funds sent to Gift of Warmth to the community action programs and we will be certain to publish the names of every donor.

How to donate to Gift of Warmth

This year, we ask that checks to Gift of Warmth be made out directly to either Rockingham Community Action or the Community Action Partnership of Strafford County. Please write “Gift of Warmth” in the check memo line to ensure the money goes for fuel assistance.

Checks can be mailed to Gift of Warmth, Seacoast Media Group, 210 Commerce Way, Suite 330, Portsmouth, NH 03801. We will tally the checks, record the names of each week’s contributors and then forward the checks on to the two county community action programs. Each week throughout the campaign, Seacoast Media Group will publish that week’s donors.

If you need help

To apply for fuel assistance, call Rockingham Community Action at (603) 431-2911. People experiencing any significant hardship or financial crisis can also call and they will be referred to the appropriate person. For more information, visit snhs.org.

For Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, call (603) 435-2500 or visit straffordcap.org.

Recent donors include:

Robert and Mary Zampini, $100

Community Congregational Church, $250

C. Wesley Gardner, Jr. Revocable Trust, $100

Barbara MacDonald, $25

Donated by Karen Saltus in memory of Loring, Elsie & Gayle Saltus, $300

Evelyn Laux, $50

Donald and Helen Clement, $50

Pamela Raley, $100

Art and Sherry Hoffman, $100

LJ Harper Falzone, $10,000

Total this week: $11,075.00

Total to date: $70,783.00

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Major donation pushes Gift of Warmth campaign total past $70K