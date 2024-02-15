Major downtown street will close for 2 months. What Tri-City drivers need to know

The Lewis Street Underpass in Pasco will be temporarily closed for two months beginning Monday, Feb. 26.

“This closure is a necessary step in the ongoing construction of the Lewis Street Overpass project aimed at enhancing connectivity and safety within the city,” city staff said in a recent announcement.

Eastbound traffic on Lewis Street waits at the traffic signal at Oregon Avenue near the east end of the new Lewis Street overpass in Pasco.

It will allow the contractor to continue the construction work more safely and efficiently, said the city.

The closure impacts five blocks of Lewis Street between 2nd Avenue and Oregon Avenue. A detour route has been established using East A Street to cross the railroad tracks to the south.

Vancouver, Wash.-based Cascade Bridge is currently building a new span across the BNSF rail lines to link East Pasco with downtown.

The new 625-foot-long overpass will feature two lanes of traffic, bike lanes and sidewalks. It’s scheduled to open later this year.

It is being built parallel to the existing underpass, which was constructed in 1937 and is to be demolished in early 2025.