Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Shares Slammed 28% But Getting In Cheap Might Be Difficult Regardless

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) shares are down a considerable 28% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 5.0% over that longer period.

Although its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies in Canada have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 9x, you may still consider Major Drilling Group International as a stock to potentially avoid with its 12.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Major Drilling Group International certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Major Drilling Group International's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Major Drilling Group International's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 422%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 44% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 16%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Major Drilling Group International's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Major Drilling Group International's P/E

There's still some solid strength behind Major Drilling Group International's P/E, if not its share price lately. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Major Drilling Group International maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

