Major drug bust: Feds to detail ‘one of the largest single-location seizures’ in New England history

Federal law enforcement officials on Monday are expected to announce details on “one of the largest single-location” drug busts in New England history.

The United States Attorney’s Office and FBI Boston are slated to announce the seizure of over 220 pounds of suspected controlled substances, including pills that resemble heart-shaped Valentine’s Day candy, during an 11 a.m. news conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Boston Jodi Cohen, and Lynn Police Chief Christopher P. Reddy are expected to speak during the news conference.

In tweets, FBI Boston and the US Attorney said the bust is “believed to be one of the largest single-location seizures of controlled substances in New England history.”

FBI Boston also noted that the North Shore Gang Task Force played a significant role in the bust.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

