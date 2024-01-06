Major drug bust in Lane County as sheriff's office finds heroin, fentanyl powder, pills

Suspected fentanyl pills and other contraband were seized by Lane County Sheriff's Office investigators on Thursday after a drug bust conducted in the West Lane Center parking lot in Veneta.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office seized hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills along with fentanyl powder, heroin and other contraband, during a drug bust in the parking lot of the West Lane Center in Veneta on Thursday.

Three suspects, two of whom already had outstanding warrants, were all arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses, with investigators saying the incident seemed to be linked to drug trafficking.

Officers on scene seized nearly 1 pound of suspected fentanyl powder, several hundred suspected pressed fentanyl pills and approximately 3 ounces of suspected heroin, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

As of late Friday, the investigation into the incident was still active, and the sheriff's office said it anticipated that additional charges could be filed.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County drug bust finds hundreds of pills, fentanyl, heroin