Major drug bust reported in Hunt County

Sep. 15—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has released a statement about the serving of a search warrant Wednesday which resulted in an arrest and the seizure of methamphetamine as well as stolen motorcycles:

On September 14, 2022 a Hunt County Sheriff's Deputy made a traffic stop on FM 751 in Quinlan. The deputy making the stop requested a K9 to do an open air search of the vehicle and probable cause was established to do an interior search of the vehicle. During the probable cause search of the suspects' vehicle several ounces of methamphetamine were located. Based on information obtained during the traffic stop, an evidentiary search warrant was obtained and executed on Private Road 3730 in Will Point. As a result of the search warrant, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office recovered two stolen motorcycles.

This incident led to the arrest of 56 year old Charles Estes who currently has an address in Wills Point, TX. Charles Estes is being held in the Hunt County Jail with a charge of Manufacture/Delivery of Substance PG1>=4G<200G a first degree felony. Charles Estes is awaiting arraignment, no bond information is available at this time.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones once again commends is deputies for their outstanding work.