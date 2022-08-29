Major drug investigation still ongoing

Aug. 29—A total of 10 suspects have been arrested of late in connection with an ongoing federal drug investigation centered in Baldwin County. Authorities say the investigation involves direct links to Mexican drug cartels operating in the Atlanta area.

The arrests this week and earlier this year and last year are the result of an investigation that led to search warrants and indictments against a number of other defendants in April 2021 and February 2022.

During that time, local, state and federal law enforcement officers seized approximately 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana, and 15 different types of guns.

There could even be several more arrests before the investigation ends, authorities said.

"We anticipate several more arrests will be made before this investigation is concluded," Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee told The Union-Recorder following the second leg of the two-year-old probe by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. "I can't say exactly how many more arrests will be made, but there will be several more as a result of this major drug case."

A federal judge unsealed a 14-count grand jury indictment against the latest defendants Tuesday afternoon in the United States Middle District of Georgia in Macon. Several of the defendants taken into custody on various drug-related charges later appeared before a federal magistrate, who informed each one of them of the charges levied against them by grand jurors.

The names of 12 people, 10 men and two women, were later made public through the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon.

A total of 10 of them are now in custody or released on bond, while two men, both from the Atlanta area, remained at-large as of Friday afternoon.

Those two co-defendants were identified as Lagary Williams, also known as "Frog," and Brandon Ector, also known as "Big."

They each were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to court records.

Other co-defenants arrested earlier, as well as Tuesday, in the case included:

Damon Hayes, Quintavious Horton, Kindra Wilkinson, Johnnie Halligan, Travarious Davis, Earnest Hamilton, Derek Ingram, Billy Harper, and Alonzo Vasser.

The charges range from conspiracy to distribute controlled substances to the same type of charges as Williams, and Ector.

Sheriff Massee said he was amazed at the sheer volume of drugs being brought down and sold in Milledgeville and Baldwin County as well as surrounding areas of middle Georgia.

The latest leg of the ongoing investigation led to the seizure of 2 1/2 kilos of heroin, Massee said.

After it was taken to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory, though, it actually tested as 100 percent fentanyl.

"That was surprising even to DEA agents that have been involved in working this case," Massee said.

The sheriff said the ongoing investigation had been "very organized" and was led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force out of the GBI Region 6 Office in Milledgeville, the U.S. Marshal's Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, the Georgia Narcotics Officers' Association, and sheriff's offices in Baldwin, Jones, Washington, Twiggs, Wilkinson and Laurens counties.

Massee said he couldn't say enough about the cooperation that he has had from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. He said it had been unbelievable.